Entrepreneurs Circle, the UK’s largest private organisation dedicated to helping business owners grow, has taken a bold leap forward with the £5 million purchase of a new 15,000 sq ft national headquarters — a significant investment in the future of its business and its 3,000+ strong membership.



Founder and CEO Nigel Botterill had originally been looking for “a slightly larger office” to support the growth of his expanding team…what he found was something else entirely.



“As the lease was coming up we were just browsing at first,” said Botterill.



“We’d seen a few on our doorstep but nothing was setting the pulses racing. Then, we found this building. It had impact. It could inspire. It was also massive! Three times the size of what we had. Nearly four times the cost of any other option we’d considered. I remember thinking: this is ridiculous.”



That’s when the conversation with EC managing director (and Nigel’s son), Cameron Botterill, got interesting.



“At first we both laughed it off,” said Cameron. “It seemed silly. But the more we looked at it, the more it made sense. We stopped seeing it as a stretch and started seeing it as a must.”



From that point, the deal moved fast. The building was secured, the vision expanded, and work began immediately to turn the space into the new home of EC.



It’s now the permanent base for Entrepreneurs Circle’s operations — and for EC Plus+ the organisation’s new in-person training programme.



Delivered face-to-face inside the new HQ, EC Plus+ offers transformational support for business owners who want more than just information — they want implementation and real-world progress.



“We still run loads of online training and always will,” said Nigel. “But something shifts when you’re in the room. The momentum’s different. The breakthroughs come quicker.



“Who you hang around with matters. A lot. You can’t help but be influenced by the people you spend time with — and now we’ve built a space to bring the right people together.”



With over 3,000 EC Plus+ sessions already booked by members for 2025, the building is already living up to its ambition — becoming not just an office, but a catalyst for action.



“This is way more than bricks and mortar,” added Nigel. “It’s a platform. It’s a signal of intent. It’s EC, turned up a notch.”



A full member celebration and official unveiling is scheduled for later this summer.



