Rudell The Jewellers is delighted to invite clients and watch enthusiasts to an exclusive showcase celebrating Chopard’s Alpine Eagle collection. Running from Thursday, June 26th through Sunday, July 6th, at Rudell’s newly opened Birmingham showroom on New Street. This event offers a rare chance to explore the latest additions to one of Chopard’s most iconic collections.



Known for combining contemporary design with horological finesse, the Alpine Eagle collection is a tribute to precision engineering, and the natural beauty of the Alps. The June event invites guests to experience the pieces up close, speak to experts, and discover the intricate details that make each timepiece unique.



The event promises to be as sophisticated as the collection itself, with elegant surroundings in Rudells’ New Street showroom—a space that opened its doors to clients in November last year and has since become a vibrant addition to Birmingham’s luxury retail scene. With interiors that blend traditional charm and luxury, the showroom provides a fitting backdrop to the Alpine Eagle’s refined aesthetic.



Originally launched in 2019 and inspired by both the original St. Moritz model and the Alpine landscape, the Alpine Eagle has grown into a cornerstone of Chopard’s watchmaking identity. Crafted from Lucent Steel™—a high-performance, ethically produced alloy exclusive to Chopard—the watches offer brilliance, strength, and hypoallergenic properties, setting them apart in the world of luxury watches.



Clients attending the showcase will have the opportunity to browse an extended selection of models while gaining insight into the collection’s development and Chopard’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and precision.



Rudell’s team of watch specialists will be on hand throughout the evening to guide clients through the collection, answer questions, and assist with any personal enquiries. Guests are encouraged to try on the timepieces and explore the fine balance of aesthetics and technical mastery that defines the Alpine Eagle.



“This is a moment we’ve been eagerly anticipating,” said Jason Spencer, the Showroom Manager of Rudell The Jewellers in Birmingham. “Not only does the Alpine Eagle represent one of the most exciting movements in contemporary watchmaking, but it also arrives just as we begin a new chapter in Birmingham with the opening of our New Street showroom.”



Attendance to the event is by invitation, with limited spaces available to ensure an intimate and tailored experience for all guests. With a chance to enjoy the showroom’s newly designed displays, Rudells is dedicated to showcasing the very best in horology.



With the Chopard Alpine Eagle continuing to make waves across the international watch scene, the June 26th showcase offers a timely and stylish way for collectors and enthusiasts to engage with one of the most dynamic collections in the industry today—within the trusted and elegant environment that Rudell The Jewellers is known for.



To register your interest in attending the Alpine Eagle Showcase at Rudell The Jewellers, please contact: birmingham@rudells.com







