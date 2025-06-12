The South of England’s Biggest Industry-Wide Tech Summit Lands in Brighton This July



Silicon Brighton proudly presents EVOLVE [25], the largest industry-wide tech summit in the South of England, taking place at the iconic Brighton Dome (Friday 4th July 2025). This one-day event is set to become a milestone in the UK’s technology landscape, bringing together the brightest minds and most innovative ideas from across the country in the heart of the UK’s very own Silicon Valley – Silicon Brighton.



From 9am, attendees will explore a packed agenda of 30 sessions across three stages, live workshops, and a headline-making ‘Dragon’s Den’-style pitch competition in partnership with Imperial Business School (London) – offering founders a direct path into their prestigious Entrepreneur Scheme.



EVOLVE [25] is more than a summit – it is a future-shaping platform designed to match innovation with opportunity uniting; Tech professionals and innovators; Startup founders and venture capitalists; Tech-savvy Millennials and Gen Z leaders; and STEM students and educators. Whether you are scaling a startup, launching a product, investing in innovation, or entering the tech industry, EVOLVE [25] is the place to connect, learn, and grow.



Grace Prior, Co-Founder, Silicon Brighton says; "When you bring everyone in the industry together—from students to senior professionals, entrepreneurs to educators—you unlock a powerhouse of talent and creativity that drives the future forward. Working in collaboration is a unique feature of this buoyant Brighton technology scene and our mission is cementing the city of Brighton and Hove as the outstanding hub of technological innovation in the country."



Attendees will hear from globally recognised leaders in technology, AI, entrepreneurship, blockchain, education and beyond, with speakers and panels that shape the future, including:

• Seed Legals – Anthony Rose, Founder

• UK Space Agency – Katherine Courtney, Former CEO

• Microsoft – Jack Tracey

• Brandwatch, Accenture, AWS, Attercop, Sony, Tillo, Sussex AI, Hyve, and many others



Panels will explore how technology is transforming every industry—from finance and healthcare to media, retail and education—and what that means for UK businesses today and tomorrow.



EVOLVE [25] is powered by Silicon Brighton, a non-profit collective established in 2019 and led by Grace Prior and Steve Rackley, who are on a mission to grow the region into a tech hub and AI Centre of Excellence. The Silicon Brighton community is a thriving tech eco-system and represents:

• 40+ tech and digital user groups

• 100+ businesses

• 20,000+ professionals and students

• A thriving ecosystem of startups, educators, innovators and leaders



For more information, please contact Helen Trevorrow on 0794 000 9138 or email helen@greenrow.co.uk

• Ends -



About EVOLVE [25]

A Must-Attend for the Entire Tech Ecosystem

Brighton Dome

Friday 4th July 2025

From 9am

30+ sessions|3 Stages|Live Workshops|‘Dragon’s Den’ Pitch Challenge

Tickets: Secure your place

Use code: MEDIA50 for 50% off

Full programme: evolve.siliconbrighton.com



Sponsors include:

Innovate UK, AWS, Attercop, Cripps, Dabapps, Dragonfly AI, Evolve/Pipedrive, Galloways Accounting, Goodlooking Design, Hyve, Imperial Business School, Inshur, James Chase, Solana Superteam UK, TrustedHousesitters

Full list of sponsors



Exhibitors include:

Barclays Eagle Labs, British Interactive Media Association, Dehns, Logicata, Plus X Innovation, Tillo, University of Sussex Apprenticeships, and many more

See all exhibitors



Partners include:

Always Possible, Brighton AI, South East Angels, Sussex Innovation, University of Sussex AI Centre of Excellence

View partners



Speakers:

Explore the full speaker list