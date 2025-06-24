By gathering insights from organisations across sectors, we can identify challenges, share best practices, and accelerate sustainability efforts.

As organisations across the UK continue their journey toward sustainability, TEAM Energy is launching a new survey to understand the challenges and opportunities they face in achieving net zero.



The survey, “Carbon Countdown: Progress Towards Net Zero,” aims to capture insights from organisations from all sectors and of all sizes to help build a comprehensive picture of where they stand today and the support required to accelerate their transition.



With increasing regulatory pressures and a growing commitment to environmental responsibility, organisations are navigating complex decisions around energy efficiency, emissions reduction, and sustainability strategy.



TEAM Energy’s survey examines key aspects of the net zero transition, including organisations’ current commitments, the strategies and actions they are implementing to reduce emissions, and how they measure and report their carbon footprints. It also explores the support and resources available and provides insights into their overall journey towards sustainability.



Graham Paul, Service Delivery Director at TEAM Energy, said:



"With 25 years until the UK’s net zero deadline, understanding where organisations stand is key to shaping effective strategies and providing meaningful support. By gathering insights from organisations across sectors, we can identify challenges, share best practices, and accelerate sustainability efforts. This industry-wide survey—the first of its kind for TEAM Energy—offers a vital opportunity to build a clearer picture of progress and help UK organisations seize the opportunities for impactful change."



As an exclusive incentive for participants, TEAM Energy is offering the chance to win one of their consultancy services which are designed to support organisations with energy efficiency, carbon reduction and net zero transformation. Once the survey is closed, the winner of the prize draw will be able to access a free energy audit or a free energy efficiency training course for their organisation.



TEAM Energy is committed to empowering organisations with knowledge, tools, and training to make sustainable energy management a reality so will be publishing full survey results later in the year. It will include key insights, valuable industry trends and a deeper understanding of how organisations in the UK are advancing toward net zero. Sign up for a copy of the insights.



The survey is now open, and TEAM Energy invites organisations to take part in this crucial initiative.









ENDS

Notes to Editors

For further information, please contact:

Pauline Scoins - Marketing and PR Executive

TEAM Energy

Phone: +44 (0) 01908 690018 Ext 204

Email: pscoins@teamenergy.com



EDW House, Radian Court, Knowlhill, Milton Keynes, MK5 8PJ

www.teamenergy.com





About TEAM



TEAM is an energy and sustainability consultancy. It helps organisations with large energy estates reduce consumption and carbon emissions to save money and meet commercial and compliance targets on their journey to net zero.

Founded in 1985, it has a long history of helping customers navigate changing definitions and certification standards. TEAM Energy is an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), with employees having a direct stake in its customers’ success.