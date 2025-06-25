Boon Brokers' latest research set out to uncover how often consumers equate online prominence with trustworthy mortgage advice.



The study revealed:



- 81% of respondents use search engines to find mortgage advice or information

- 74% do not always check if the source of mortgage advice is qualified or regulated

- 65% do not consider verified regulation (e.g. FCA registration) a trust factor

- 51% of homeowners in Manchester rarely check if mortgage advice is regulated

- 43% were unaware that SEO - not expertise - drives top search engine rankings

- 41% cited customer reviews as a key factor in trusting online advice

- 40% of men vs 24% of women use search engines for mortgage advice

- 31% reported using top-ranked search engine results for their mortgage advice

- 60% of older homeowners wrongly assume Google’s top-ranked mortgage advice is regulated



“Research revealed that 81% of consumers turn to search engines for mortgage advice or information – a stat that clearly demonstrates how convenience is shaping how financial decisions begin,” the report states.



Despite this reliance, the study found that 74% of respondents do not always check whether the source of mortgage advice is qualified or regulated - a gap that raises serious concerns about how trust is formed online.



“Verified regulation is often overlooked, and trust is frequently placed in user reviews and branding rather than qualified professionals,” the report continues.



With 43% of respondents unaware that SEO influences their search results, Boon Brokers warns that many consumers are mistaking digital prominence for professional credibility.



“There is nothing inherently malicious in marketing strategies that centre their value around SEO structure,” the report notes. “But it’s important for consumers to understand that the highest-ranking advice is not necessarily the most accurate - it’s simply the most optimised.”



The findings point to a growing disconnect between visibility and verifiability - and a need for greater public awareness of how search engines shape financial decision-making.



Read the full research and analysis here.