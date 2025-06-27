Just as no two lives are the same, no two goodbyes need to be either

One of the greatest regrets of the dying is not having lived a life true to themselves—sacrificing personal dreams to meet the expectations of others and leaving ambitions unfulfilled.



This recurring theme emerged over years of experience for Bronnie Ware, author of Dying: A Life Transformed by the Dearly Departing, who spent much of her life caring for people in their final days. The regret of not following one’s own path remained the most common and poignant reflection she heard.



Peter Shuttleworth, General Manager at Celebration of Life, a leading UK provider of direct cremation—a service with no formal funeral ceremony, no church, pallbearers or procession—says this sentiment continues to resonate with many of their customers.



“People come to us because they want a simpler, more personal end-of-life choice,” said Peter. “The families we help are not looking for a traditional service with all the trappings. Often, they want a quiet goodbye or a meaningful gathering—a celebration that reflects who they really were. With funeral costs rising, many also want to lock in today’s prices, easing the burden on their families.”



Peter explained that pre-paid plans allow customers to take control of their final arrangements—removing the emotional and financial pressure from their loved ones.



“Many tell us they haven’t ticked off all their life goals, but this is one final act they can shape themselves,” he said. “It’s their way of making sure their goodbye truly reflects their personality—whether it’s a party, a special dinner, or simply time for quiet reflection. Importantly, it’s one less worry for those they leave behind and crucially we are there to support them every step of the way.”



Other popular alternatives among Celebration of Life customers include holidays in meaningful destinations, a family meal, or marking the cremation date with personal reflection—often without any formal gathering at all.



“Just as no two lives are the same, no two goodbyes need to be either,” Peter added.



“Traditional funerals have long been the standard, rooted in Victorian customs. But over the past two decades, we’ve seen a distinct cultural shift—towards colourful clothes, uplifting songs, and now, even no funeral at all. Our customers tell us the freedom to choose brings huge relief—it feels more authentic and far less emotionally and financially draining.”



Other common end-of-life regrets include working too much, not expressing emotions, losing touch with friends, and fearing change—often at the cost of true happiness.



