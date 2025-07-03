Vlerick Business School has revamped its Masters in Marketing and Digital Transformation as the Masters in Marketing Strategy to refocus on developing strategic marketers with a full-command of data-led and tech-driven marketing.



This includes building skills in customer management, budgeting, analytics, trend analysis, and strategic creativity, rather than just training students to run campaigns or use the latest tools.



It marks the result of a deliberate repositioning process based on market research, curriculum review, and competitive analysis.



The Masters in Marketing Strategy trains students to take a planned, research-based approach to customer insights, to manage both digital and human interfaces, and to navigate between analytical rigour and creative and conceptual thinking.



It also includes a 3-month market research consultancy project that challenges students to apply their knowledge to a real business case, and a study tour to Dublin.



“We want to send a stronger message that we are not training marketers, but rather future marketing managers. In other words, professionals who can lead, not just follow instructions. That means understanding the numbers, making sense of customer data, using technology in the right way—but also stepping back and taking a strategic view” says Frank Goedertier, Programme Director of the Masters in Marketing Strategy.



“Marketers today are expected to connect the dots between data-driven insights, ideas and impact. This programme is built to train them to do that, by combining strategic thinking with hands-on skills, and by encouraging a long-term view of how marketing decisions shape business performance.”



The programme covers five core blocks: marketing strategy fundamentals; strategic use of technology and analytics in marketing; marketing strategy and creative ideation; management skills and personal development; and business integration. New content areas include data-telling, conceptual thinking, budgeting techniques, and ethics and sustainability.



The first intake will start in September 2025.



For more information or to speak with the programme lead, please contact Alex Lopez at alex@bluesky-pr.com or on +44 (0)1582 797959.