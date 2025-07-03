We are eliminating repetitive tasks, driving operational excellence, and our people are being supported and amplified

Fadata’s AI-first strategy, ‘Who Dares Wins’



• Up to 30-50% increase in productivity in key areas

• Annual quality testing output doubled

• Information finding time reduced by up to 80%, turning hours of searching, into minutes



In a decisive move to stay ahead of industry transformation, Fadata, a leading provider of core insurance software, is embedding artificial intelligence across its operations. Fadata is creating a new paradigm of productivity and is committing to embracing AI in order to deliver faster, smarter, and more efficient solutions to its global client base.



“Our clients are asking if we’re using AI, and we’re proud to say not only are we using it, we’re leading with it,” says Dimitar Navushtanov, Head of Quality and AI at Fadata. “We are building a roadmap of success and building an AI culture from within. We are eliminating repetitive tasks, driving operational excellence, and our people are being supported and amplified. Becoming AI-first is an exciting company transition that undoubtedly promises benefits for all and will underline Fadata as a trusted partner in digital transformation for insurers around the world.”



With a focus on innovation and long-term sustainability, Fadata is employing AI to accelerate data migration, streamline insurance product configuration, and significantly enhance testing capabilities — reducing previously months-long processes to just weeks. Early implementations of AI have shown productivity gains of 30–50% in key areas.



Creating an AI-Driven Culture from Within



To ensure long-term success, Fadata has centralised AI decision-making by launching an internal AI steering community responsible for identifying stable, proven tools that deliver measurable value. Fadata has also implemented policies to bust the myth that AI will replace people. Fadata is encouraging self-development, meaning increased productivity through AI does not lead to increased workloads, but rather creates time allocated to more innovation and even professional skill-building.



Navushtanov adds: “We highly appreciate that it is vital we use AI correctly, which is why we are grounded in our approach to becoming AI-first and will champion controlled adoption. We are identifying and employing low risk wins which allow us to continue learning so that more complex use cases can be implemented overtime as our AI strategy and adoption goals mature and grow. In each case, we are asking: is it adding value and helping our customers as well as our people?”



Real-world use cases, Real Impact



Fadata’s AI use cases are increasing daily, with tasks and processes being automated on request. These AI implementations are delivering transformative results. For example, Fadata is actively working on a tool for information finding. Eliminating the process of trawling through 10,000 policy pages has significantly benefited Fadata’s professional services team, saving them days if not weeks. In turn, this is benefiting Fadata clients, as Fadata’s professional services team can dedicate even more time to transformational and strategic discussions with clients. Notably, AI is making quality testing super productive. Fadata have already doubled the number of tests they can perform within a year. And while AI is taking care of the mundane tasks (without getting bored), human skills are being better utilised and nurtured through self-development, spurring a wave of innovations from lateral thinking, all thanks to the gift of time.



Fadata is exploring how it can leverage AI tools to implement new functional capabilities and enhance its core insurance solution, INSIS. The aim is to boost time to market of its strategic initiatives, which will promote faster innovation, accelerate time to digital transformation, and ease adoption of change for clients. A key concern, Fadata is making security a priority consideration, while it adopts the flexible tooling that will ensure long-term flexibility and avoid limitations.



“To be a leader, you need to be willing to change. We are proud to have been innovators for over three decades, and we recognise that AI is the next step on the innovation journey. Our technology skillset and industry knowledge give us the superpower to create the future of insurance software. AI is the future, and we are fully onboard with harnessing the tools that will change the way we and the insurance industry work, forever,” concludes Navushtanov.



-ENDS-



About Fadata



Fadata boasts the super-power to build the future of insurance. With a heritage spanning over more than three decades, we are a leading provider of solutions for insurance companies globally and offer a highly flexible SaaS model. Together with our customers and our partners we have created an expert community that is driving customer engagement, innovation and business value, making change happen and impacting millions of people’s lives every day. Fadata is embracing AI internally and cementing AI into our product roadmap. We also collaborate with clients on their own AI-driven business solutions—such as STP Claims—and offer AI solutions from expert partners via our ecosystem to support and accelerate our clients' strategic business objectives.



Fadata has clients in over 30 countries across the globe. Headquartered in Munich, with international offices in Spain, Bulgaria, Denmark, Serbia, Peru and Malaysia, Fadata is backed by the private equity firms Riverside and Lowell Minnick.



For more information, please visit www.fadata.eu, and join us on LinkedIn to stay in touch.



Media contact:



Kerri Chard

The PR Room

Email: kerri.chard@theprroom.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 333 9398 296