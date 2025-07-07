AYLESBURY, UK – July 5, 2025 – A new cleaning service company is set to create 15 employment opportunities across Aylesbury, Thame and Haddenham by the end of 2025, responding to growing demand for professional cleaning services in the Buckinghamshire area.



Cleaners Aylesbury, which launched this month, will hire cleaning staff, supervisors and administrative personnel in both full-time and part-time positions. The company welcomes applications from experienced professionals and newcomers to the industry, with training provided for all new employees.



"We're seeing significant demand in the area for quality cleaning services, both from residential customers and local businesses," said Jane Mitchell, Founder of Cleaners Aylesbury. "Our expansion plans reflect this market need, and we're committed to supporting local employment by prioritizing Aylesbury area residents in our hiring process."



The new positions will support the company's domestic and commercial cleaning operations, which include regular household cleaning, end-of-tenancy services, office cleaning and specialized deep cleaning packages. All roles offer competitive rates and comprehensive training.



Employment Opportunities Include:



Domestic cleaning staff (full-time and part-time)

Commercial cleaning personnel

Supervisory positions

Administrative support roles

The company has launched a new website, cleanersaylesbury.com, where local residents can apply for positions and access information about available roles. All cleaning staff receive full insurance coverage and background checks as part of the company's service standards.



Cleaners Aylesbury serves residential and commercial clients across Aylesbury, Thame, Haddenham and surrounding areas. The company provides services ranging from regular fortnightly domestic cleaning to one-off deep cleans and commercial contracts.



Job Application Information: Interested candidates can apply through the company website at cleanersaylesbury.com or contact the company directly. The company particularly encourages applications from local residents as part of its commitment to supporting employment in the Buckinghamshire area.



About Cleaners Aylesbury Cleaners Aylesbury is a professional cleaning service company serving Aylesbury, Thame, Haddenham and surrounding areas in Buckinghamshire. The company provides comprehensive domestic and commercial cleaning solutions, with all staff fully insured and background-checked.

Contact

Website: https://cleanersaylesbury.com/

Email: info@cleanersaylesbury.com

Phone: 01296 909052