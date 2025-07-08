The accolade comes following a successful start to 2025, which has seen the business celebrate several environmental milestones

Leading UK energy and sustainability consultancy, TEAM Energy, has been awarded the Good Business Charter accreditation, in recognition of its commitment to good ethical, social and environmental practices.



The Good Business Charter is an accreditation that measures businesses against 10 components that cover employee wellbeing, pay and representation, ethical supplier and financial practices, customer commitment, and environmental responsibility. It is awarded to businesses that can demonstrate their values and practices align with these areas.



TEAM is the only end-to-end energy and sustainability consultancy and solutions provider accredited with the Good Business Charter.



Speaking on the news, TEAM’s CEO, Simon Miles, said:



"We are thrilled to receive the Good Business Charter accreditation, which reflects our commitment to ethical practices as an employee-owned business. We believe that prioritising employee wellbeing, environmental responsibility, and ethical business not only benefits our company but also our clients and the wider community."



“This significant milestone is particularly special as we celebrate our 40th anniversary this year, marking four decades of innovation and responsibility in the energy sector.”



The accolade comes following a successful start to 2025, which has seen the business celebrate several environmental milestones; including securing Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) approval for their goal to achieve net zero by 2030, and joining the UN Global Compact to support global sustainable development ambitions. TEAM’s Good Business Charter certification further reinforces the company's dedication to its sustainability journey.





Pauline Scoins - Marketing and PR Executive

TEAM Energy

Phone: +44 (0) 01908 690018 Ext 204

Email: pscoins@teamenergy.com



About the Good Business Charter



The Good Business Charter was developed, and is overseen by, the Good Business Foundation, an independent charity established in 2019 by entrepreneur Julian Richer.



The Charter is a simple accreditation which organisations in the UK can sign up to in recognition of responsible business practices. It measures behaviour over ten components: real living wage; fairer hours and contracts; employee well-being; employee representation; equality, diversity and inclusion; environmental responsibility; paying fair tax; commitment to customers; ethical sourcing, and prompt payment. An organisation must meet all ten components (nine for charities and public sector) to receive GBC accreditation. It is open to private sector, public sector and charities of all sizes including a streamlined version for organisations with 50 employees or fewer.



The Good Business Charter is an initiative of the Good Business Foundation, charity number 1186547, company number 12278437. Website: www.goodbusinesscharter.com



About TEAM



TEAM is an energy and sustainability consultancy. It helps organisations with large energy estates reduce consumption and carbon emissions to save money and meet commercial and compliance targets on their journey to net zero.



Founded in 1985, it has a long history of helping customers navigate changing definitions and certification standards. TEAM Energy is an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), with employees having a direct stake in its customers’ success.

www.teamenergy.com