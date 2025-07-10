The TCM Group is celebrating a landmark moment as founder and CEO David Liddle was honoured with two of the most prestigious accolades in the HR and consultancy sectors -cementing his reputation as one of the UK’s most influential voices in workplace culture, human resources, and leadership.



David was named HR Most Influential Thinker 2025, topping HR Magazine’s annual ranking celebrating the most impactful individuals shaping people and culture strategy across the UK and beyond.



The award recognises David’s trailblazing efforts in redefining how organisations think about conflict, justice, and organisational culture. His pioneering work on models such as the Transformational Culture Model, the FAIR Model, the Employee Experience Equation, and the Resolution Framework has helped countless organisations replace adversarial and outdated HR practices with approaches rooted in fairness, inclusion, dialogue, and trust.



On the same evening, David was also named Consultant of the Year at the 2025 Consultancy Awards, organised by the Consultancy Growth Network. Judges praised his remarkable track record of innovation, thought leadership, and impact - highlighting both the depth of his expertise and the breadth of his influence. They commended David’s “strong recognition of impact from peers” and noted how he “has successfully created an entirely new method and mindset for managing conflict in organisations.”



Reflecting on the HR Most Influential award, David said:



“I dedicate this award to all the mediators, peacemakers and HR rebels out there. The way we resolve our disagreements is a defining feature of a productive workplace and a healthy society. Dialogue, especially between divergent views, is the DNA of trust, insight, learning and innovation.”



“Kindness and high performance can go hand in hand. Accountability and compassion can co-exist. A focus on justice and belonging will build more inclusive workplaces than any amount of compliance-driven bureaucracy. It’s time to scrap the broken grievance and disciplinary procedures and replace them with systems that restore relationships and empower people. That’s the work we’re doing at TCM - and I am proud to be amplifying the voices of change.”



David’s philosophy - that conflict and change, when managed well, can be a force for creativity, growth and transformation - has shaped the culture strategies of major organisations including Burberry, Next, the BBC, and Aviva. His work continues to inspire a new generation of people professionals and business leaders to lead with empathy, courage, and purpose.



With momentum building, David’s influence is set to expand even further this year with the publication of two new books. How to Disagree Well (Economist Edge series) offers a compelling roadmap for resolving workplace conflict with empathy and skill. People and Culture (Kogan Page) lays out a bold new blueprint for the future of work - one rooted in transformational leadership, employee voice, and organisational justice.



