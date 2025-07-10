Global roadshow kicks off in September, giving partners direct access to SonicWall leaders, new solutions, and growth strategies.



MILPITAS, Calif. — July 10, 2025 — SonicWall today announced the return of Elevate, its regional partner event, which will relaunch this September as a series of roadshows across North America, Latin America, EMEA and APJ. These in-person events bring together SonicWall executives, product experts, and channel partners to explore the company’s latest cybersecurity innovations, build stronger business relationships, and unlock new revenue opportunities.



This year SonicWall is bringing Elevate directly to partners across the globe. Kicking off in September, the regional roadshow will visit 25 cities, offering local partners the opportunity to engage with SonicWall experts, gain valuable insights, and connect with peers—right in their own backyard.



“Elevate 2025 is where vision meets action,” said Jason Carter Chief Revenue Officer at SonicWall. “And this year, we’re meeting our partners where they are bringing insights, innovation, and collaboration directly to their doorstep. Our partners are essential to everything we do and Elevate is a celebration of their role in shaping the future of cybersecurity.”



Elevate is more than a conference for our partners, it’s a dynamic forum designed to empower partners and MSPs/MSSPs with practical strategies, and they will get a firsthand look at SonicWall’s latest innovations, including the newest generation of next-gen firewalls and the fully integrated SonicWall Platform.



The event will spotlight the Managed Protection Service Suite (MPSS), which streamlines security operations while creating opportunities for recurring revenue. Partners will get the opportunity to explore cybersecurity solutions specifically built for MSPs, as well as the powerful Cloud Secure Edge (CSE) solution that enables secure, seamless cloud migration. Rounding out the lineup is SonicWall’s industry-first cyber warranty—a unique offering that helps partners differentiate themselves and gain a competitive edge.



Exclusive Offer for New Partners



To help new partners jumpstart their journey with SonicWall, Elevate 2025 will feature a limited-time exclusive offer. Net-new partners who join the SecureFirst Partner Program during the event, schedule an onboarding meeting, and complete the onboarding process will receive:



A free TZ80 firewall

Three months of MPSS, including a Cloud Secure Edge (CSE) license, delivered directly to their address

This exclusive package is designed to accelerate value for new partners and showcase the benefits of SonicWall’s flexible, service-oriented security solutions.



Join the Movement



With Elevate 2025, SonicWall is creating a space for meaningful conversations, strategic alignment, and shared success. From interactive sessions and technical deep dives to partner success stories and one-on-one engagements, the event will equip attendees with the tools they need to grow their business in an evolving threat landscape.



Event registration and location details and to learn more about SonicWall’s partner programs, visit: www.sonicwall.com



