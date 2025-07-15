With the right foundations, businesses can turn growing data complexity into a strategic advantage—improving performance, transparency, and resilience

In today’s digital-first economy, data is the lifeblood of organisational decision-making. But while the volume of enterprise-wide data has exploded in recent years, managing that data effectively has become increasingly complex. Tom Anderton, Head of Customer Success at TEAM Energy, explores why data volume is growing and why many organisations are struggling to keep it under control.



From sustainability tracking to financial forecasting, organisations are collecting more data than ever before yet face mounting challenges in turning that information into clear, actionable insight.





The growth of enterprise-wide data



Several factors are behind the surge in enterprise-wide data:

• Digital transformation: Virtually every function—from HR and procurement to operations and finance—is undergoing some level of digital change, generating vast quantities of structured and unstructured data in the process.

• Greater interconnectivity: Cloud systems, IoT devices, and integrated platforms mean data is being captured continuously across multiple touchpoints.

• Rising reporting demands: Compliance and sustainability reporting frameworks such as SECR, TCFD, and CSRD are pushing organisations to capture more granular, auditable data across Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions.

• Workforce decentralisation: Hybrid and remote work models have added new layers of systems and tools, contributing to the diversity—and fragmentation—of data sources.





Why managing data is becoming more challenging



One of the biggest challenges is the continued reliance on siloed systems—legacy platforms or department-specific tools that don’t communicate effectively, making it difficult to consolidate insights across the organisation.



At the same time, the rapid adoption of new apps and platforms has led to data sprawl, where information is scattered across ecosystems, creating blind spots, duplication, and version control issues. Without a unified approach to data capture and reporting, decision-makers are often left with delays, inconsistencies, or incomplete views of performance. Compounding the issue is low data maturity; many organisations have yet to invest in the tools, skills, or culture needed to transform raw data into meaningful, actionable intelligence.





How it affects the way organisations achieve net zero



With data pouring in from across energy systems, finance, and operations, many organisations are rethinking their approach to sustainability reporting. It’s not just about having the right numbers—it’s about having them in the right place, at the right time, to drive action. That’s why unified data strategies are gaining traction, helping businesses streamline carbon reporting, improve transparency, and unlock deeper insights.





The way forward



Solving this challenge isn’t just about tech—it’s about rethinking how your organisation approaches data. Centralised platforms, stronger governance frameworks, and greater cross-departmental collaboration are all key. With the right foundations, businesses can turn growing data complexity into a strategic advantage—improving performance, transparency, and resilience along the way.









About TEAM

TEAM is an energy and sustainability consultancy. It helps organisations with large energy estates reduce consumption and carbon emissions to save money and meet commercial and compliance targets on their journey to net zero.

Founded in 1985, it has a long history of helping customers navigate changing definitions and certification standards. TEAM Energy is an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), with employees having a direct stake in its customers’ success.