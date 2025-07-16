Chad Teixeira Media



Introducing Sage Mobile: The World’s First Healthy iPhone Launches in the UK





16 July 2025, LONDON, UK, Sage Mobile, a new tech brand redefining the modern smartphone experience, is officially launching in the UK with the debut of the world’s only healthy iPhone for kids and teens. Built on a foundation of digital wellbeing and simplicity, Sage Mobile offers a sleek, secure alternative to traditional smartphones, free from social media, internet browsers, and algorithm-driven apps.



The UK launch marks the international expansion of Techless, Inc., the US-based company behind the cult-favourite Wisephone. With Sage, the brand is bringing its mission to protect focus, foster intentional connection, and reduce online risk to UK families for the first time.



Sage Mobile will debut with two iPhone models – the iPhone 16e and iPhone 16 Pro – each preloaded with Sage software, which removes the most common digital distractions and risks. Designed for children taking their first step into digital life, as well as adults seeking a healthier relationship with tech, Sage challenges the norms of always-on culture.



“We didn’t want to build a ‘parental control’ phone,” said Chris Kaspar, CEO and Founder of Techless. “We wanted to build a device that’s safe by design, not safe by surveillance. With Sage, we’ve created a smartphone that helps people reconnect with real life, not just reduce screen time.”



Key Features of Sage Mobile



• Default system has no social media, internet browser, or app store access

• Preloaded with essential tools only (messages, music, camera, calendar, maps)

• Explicit image detection and factory reset prevention

• Simple, unified setup with no loopholes for workarounds

•iPhone hardware plus Sage software, bundled as a monthly subscription

• AppleCare included on the 16e, AppleCare+ included at no additional charge on the 16 Pro (both managed directly by Apple)

Pricing & Pre-Orders



•iPhone 16e: GBP119/month (includes AppleCare, AppleCare+ available as add-on)

• iPhone 16 Pro: GBP149/month (includes AppleCare+)

• One-time set-up fee: GBP119 (16e) or GBP149 (16 Pro), refundable if the plan is cancelled within 14 days of receiving the phone

• No credit checks and no long-term contracts – all plans are month-to-month

• Pre-orders open at launch with 50% off the first month; shipping estimated late August following an extended QA period





A Movement, Not Just a Product



The brand’s UK launch is rooted in growing concerns around online safety, youth mental health, and tech overload. A recent NSPCC report revealed over 7,000 online grooming crimes were recorded in the UK in a single year, with most victims aged 12 to 15. Sage removes the risk at its root by eliminating the platforms predators use.



Sage is not just for kids. With increasing numbers of young adults deleting social media and seeking distraction-free devices, Sage is also positioned as a rebellion against digital noise – ideal for creatives, minimalists, and anyone who wants to live more and scroll less.



The Launch Event: Above the Noise



Sage Mobile’s UK launch, Above the Noise, will be held at the Tate Modern in London on Wednesday 16 July 2025. The invitation-only lunchtime event will feature a keynote by a leading UK psychologist and an intimate panel discussion exploring healthy tech use, with expert insight from Techless founder Chris Kaspar. A limited number of Sage Mobile devices will be available to media and early adopters on request.



About Sage Mobile



Founded in 2025, Sage Mobile is the creator of the world’s only healthy iPhone – a device built to help families stay connected without the chaos of modern digital life. A subsidiary of Techless, Inc., the US-based company behind Wisephone, Sage builds technology for people, not for profit, by removing social media, internet browsers, and algorithm-driven noise from the smartphone experience.



Sage’s flagship product, the Sage iPhone, is available via subscription and includes custom software, mobile service, and AppleCare support in one simple monthly plan. With no loopholes or workarounds, Sage makes it easy for parents to give their child a phone that is safe, secure, and screen-time sensible.



Rooted in values of mental wellness, intentional tech use, and relationship-first design, Sage exists to protect children, restore focus, and reclaim family connection in an always-on world.



The brand is best known for its tagline, “A Healthy First Phone™,” and its guiding philosophy: Safe. Simple. Familiar.™



Its US counterpart, Wisephone, has sold out four times consecutively, demonstrating the rising global demand for screen-safe smartphone solutions.



Learn more at www.sagemobile.com







About Chris Kaspar



Chris Kaspar is the founder and CEO of Sage Mobile, the world’s first distraction-free iPhone. With no social media, no addictive content, and no browser, Sage Mobile is designed to protect attention and connection in a world of digital overwhelm.







A fifth-generation entrepreneur from Shiner, Texas, Chris holds a degree in Marketing from Texas A&M and a Master’s in Studio Art from Drury University. Before launching Techless, he co-founded the award-winning design agency Espresso, whose work has aired globally, including during ESPN’s Super Bowl Gameday.







Chris’s pivot to creating healthy tech was inspired by his experience as a foster parent. Seeing how addictive digital platforms were rewiring children’s brains, he felt compelled to build something different. What began as a conviction became a mission: to reimagine mobile technology with intention and values at its core.



Today, Chris leads a team focused on building technology that respects attention, strengthens families, and restores real-world connection. His work has been featured by the BBC, AppleInsider, Vice, and advocates for safer, more human-first tech. He lives in Texas with his wife Ciera and their six children.



