SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – July 16, 2025 – Sectigo, a global leader in digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced a major expansion of its Asia-Pacific (APAC) leadership team to meet growing demand for enterprise-grade certificate management. The move comes as the industry accelerates toward 47-day SSL/TLS certificate lifespans and prepares for a post-quantum future.



Ray Garnie has been appointed to the role of vice president of sales to lead Sectigo’s APAC expansion, bringing over 15 years of experience in the technology and cybersecurity sectors. Throughout his career, Garnie has driven substantial business growth in the region, including spearheading sales strategies that generated $150 million in revenue. Garnie’s expertise in aligning sales initiatives with innovative digital trust solutions positions him to effectively guide Sectigo’s enterprise and partner sales efforts. His leadership will be instrumental as organizations seek robust, scalable CLM solutions like Sectigo Certificate Manager (SCM) to address the operational challenges posed by shortened certificate validity periods.



“With the industry’s move to 47-day certificates now a reality, enterprises across APAC are seeking comprehensive solutions to automate and secure their digital identities,” said Garnie. “As an industry leader, Sectigo is committed to empowering organizations in the region with best-in-class, CA-agnostic Certificate Lifecycle Management and local expertise. I look forward to getting started and leading this exceptionally talented team with over 55 years of combined experience in the PKI industry.”



Joining Garnie in this strategic expansion are:



- Sarabjeet Khurana will oversee operations and growth initiatives in India and the ASEAN region. Khurana brings over 30 years of experience in IT and cybersecurity, with a deep understanding of enterprise security, digital identity, and go-to-market strategies across India and Southeast Asia. As regional director, sales, India at Sectigo, Khurana will be dedicated to helping organizations build digital trust, secure identities, and navigate complex transformation journeys in one of the world’s fastest-growing digital markets.



- Ryan Philp has been appointed to the position of regional sales director, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) at Sectigo, where he will manage the ANZ region. Philp is a strategic leader with over 18 years of international B2B sales experience, specializing in SaaS, change management, and turnaround scenarios. He has successfully led sales teams across both EMEA and APAC regions, utilizing direct, channel, and hybrid go-to-market strategies to drive results.



- Gabriel Chan has been named Sectigo’s APAC solutions engineer and will provide technical leadership and support for enterprise customers navigating the evolving digital trust landscape. Chan has a strong technical foundation and a passion for solving real-world security challenges in the PKI space. With hands-on experience in enterprise software, APIs, and infrastructure, his ability to translate complex technologies into practical business solutions has made him a trusted advisor to clients. Chan strives to make a meaningful impact by empowering organizations to build secure, scalable, and future-ready digital ecosystems.



“We’re strategically investing in the APAC region to bring our world-class PKI solutions to a market that has long been underserved,” said Jairo Fraile, vice president of global partner sales at Sectigo. “Until now, organizations in the region had limited options. With this expansion, we’re giving customers and partners a stronger, more capable Certificate Lifecycle Management alternative backed by a proven team and trusted technology. As certificate lifespans shrink to 47 days, Sectigo is uniquely positioned to help enterprises in APAC modernize certificate management and strengthen digital trust.”



Stay tuned for upcoming announcements that will further strengthen Sectigo's presence and offerings across APAC



