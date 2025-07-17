Ottawa (July 17, 2025) – Solace, the leader in powering real-time, event-driven integration for the agentic age, today announced the availability of Solace Agent Mesh in the new AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace. This enables Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers to easily discover, buy, and deploy Solace’s event-driven agentic AI platform using their AWS accounts, accelerating AI agent and agentic workflow development.



The AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace serves as a centralized catalog for hundreds of AI solutions from trusted AWS Partners. Solace Agent Mesh enables organizations to seamlessly integrate and orchestrate all of its AI agents and other assets in real-time with the power of event-driven integration.



"We're excited to offer Solace Agent Mesh in the new AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace," said Tim Wong, Chief Revenue Officer at Solace. "AWS Marketplace provides a streamlined way for customers to access our agentic framework, helping them to build and deploy intelligent, extensible, and well-governed AI-powered applications."



Unlike legacy request-response integration models, Solace Agent Mesh routes inputs through an intelligent orchestrator that breaks down events into tasks and dispatches them to appropriate AI agents in real-time, helping organizations fully embrace the benefits of agentic AI:



- Time to innovation - easily integrate new AI agents and orchestrate interactions between them

- User experience - improve user experiences by ensuring agents have access to real-time data

- Scalability & reliability - enable asynchronous, event-driven communication between agents, other applications and data sources

- Operational efficiency - streamline complex workflows and eliminate manual processes that slow down AI-based applications

- Security & governance - ensure compliance and governance with robust authentication, authorization and role-based access



Through the AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools category, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.



Learn more about Solace Agent Mesh and the new AI Agents and Tools storefront in AWS Marketplace.



About Solace:



Solace helps enterprises adopt AI by enabling real-time, event-driven integration across their entire business. Built on a modern event-driven architecture, Solace Platform connects systems, applications, and AI agents with the data they need — securely, seamlessly, and at scale. Established enterprises worldwide – including RBC Capital Markets, Heineken, PSA Singapore and Schwarz Group – trust Solace to enable time-sensitive applications and processes; modernize their application and integration landscape; and create seamless digital experiences for their customers, partners and employees. Learn more at solace.com.



