There should be no association between brokers and estate agents.

New research from Boon Brokers explores the public concerns around estate agents’ ties to mortgage brokers as isolated incidents or part of a broader pattern.



Inspired by the BBC’s Panorama documentary, Undercover Estate Agent, the study confirms that buyer pressure is not only common but alarmingly widespread, revealing serious gaps in consumer awareness and a growing public demand for regulatory intervention.



The Research Revealed:



- 78% of respondents believe estate agents should not have direct associations with mortgage brokers



- 80% experienced direct crossover between property access and in-house mortgage promotion



- 85% did not know estate agents are not governed by any formal body



- 18% said their offer would only be considered if they used the estate agent’s in-house mortgage broker



- 96% state that stricter regulations for estate agents are necessary



- 52% said they were strongly encouraged or required to use the estate agent’s mortgage broker



- 60% believe fair access to property viewings should be guaranteed regardless of broker used



The research underlines widespread consumer pressure to use estate agents’ in-house mortgage brokers, with many buyers reporting that their ability to view properties and have offers considered was contingent on using these linked services. This creates a clear conflict of interest and raises significant questions about fairness and transparency in the UK housing market.



"While estate agents should offer viewings to all buyers – whether they’re cash buyers or using independent mortgage and financial advice – the findings suggest a concerning level of gatekeeping," the research notes.



"When access to property viewings is conditional on using an estate agent’s in-house mortgage broker, buyers and sellers face a double limitation: not only are property viewings heavily restricted, but buyers’ freedom to access impartial mortgage advice is also significantly compromised."



The study also points to a worrying trend: "The potential shift towards more aggressive, conditional selling tactics that target buyers and sellers of property who may be less familiar with the processes and more reliant on guidance."



Many respondents were unaware that estate agents operate without any formal regulatory oversight, unlike mortgage brokers who are governed by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This regulatory gap allows estate agents to exert considerable influence over buyers, often limiting access to impartial mortgage advice and restricting competition.



Gerard Boon, Managing Director of Boon Brokers, commented: There should be no association between brokers and estate agents. He continues, "in conveyancing, the same solicitor firm is prohibited from acting for both buyer and seller due to conflicts of interest. The same principle applies here. The BBC’s Panorama show clearly highlighted how these conflicts lead to unfair outcomes for consumers purchasing the most significant asset of their lives."



In the wake of the BBC documentary and subsequent investigations, there is a public calling for an urgent legislative reform to prevent estate agents and mortgage brokers from having direct or indirect links, including shared ownership or the sharing of consumer enquiries. This separation would help ensure impartial advice and equal access to property viewings, safeguarding consumers’ financial interests and restoring trust in the housing market.



"96% of those surveyed believe stricter regulations are urgently needed," underscoring the strong public appetite for reform.



In response to the BBC Panorama investigation, industry voices and concerned consumers are already taking action through an active petition to regulate UK estate agents and enforce consequences for conditional selling.



Ultimately, legislative safeguards are essential both to protect buyers’ financial wellbeing and to rebuild confidence in the homebuying process. Removing restrictive practices would unlock more homes for genuine competition, increase buyer choice, and create a healthier balance of supply and demand.



Read the full research and analysis here.



Data Summary:



- 1,000 Respondents – TLF Research



- All participants used an estate agent for a residential property transaction in the past 2 years.



- All age ranges covered



- Participants from North, East, West and South of England



For further media information please contact: Gerard Boon, Managing Director, on 01508 502 202 or gboon@boonbrokers.co.uk