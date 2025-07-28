Fadata is focusing on forming an inspiration culture, one where employees feel supported in learning, experimenting, and upskilling with AI

AI helps key areas increase productivity by up to 50 percent and even doubled quality testing annual output, gifting Fadata’s people with time to innovate and develop.



Fadata, the global provider of core insurance software, is creating the foundations for an AI-first insurance industry. Not only leading the charge in creating the pathways for insurers to adopt AI, Fadata is building a sustainable, people-first AI culture that is empowering its own employees and driving AI innovation expeditiously within its own business.



Artificial intelligence has the potential to transform how insurers operate and radically accelerate innovation in insurance technology. Fadata is ploughing ahead with its own AI strategy, teaming up with AI Ecosystem partners, establishing a high-end AI product roadmap, embedding AI into its core business processes, while fostering a company-wide mindset shift to support long-term success.



“AI is no longer a future concept — it’s a present necessity,” says Dimitar Navushtanov, Head of Quality and AI at Fadata. “Our clients are AI curious and expect us to be utilising it. We can very proudly say that we are taking bold steps to become a leader of AI adoption for insurance core software innovation. However, creating an AI friendly business isn’t just about tools. It’s about people, trust, and mindset. We’re most excited to see how AI will support skill development within the ‘Fadata-verse’.”



Building an Exemplary Culture of AI Inspiration



As with many organisations, the early concern of AI adoption among seasoned staff, was that AI might replace their roles. Fadata has discovered that these fears are being putting to rest, as its more cautious colleagues become inspired by the results and benefits achieved by their peers who are already accepting and leveraging AI. Fadata is also tackling these fears head-on with the clear and consistent message that AI is here to enhance, not eliminate.



Fadata is focusing on forming an inspiration culture, one where employees feel supported in learning, experimenting, and upskilling with AI. Sending a powerful message that AI is an invaluable resource, Fadata has ensured that productivity improvements (up to 50% in some teams) are not met with more of the same work. Instead, AI is creating time at Fadata for more interesting, rewarding tasks which contribute to self-development, company evolution and most importantly, serving customers even better.



Navushtanov says: “Nobody is being replaced by AI. We are using AI to amplify our teams and gain value from the time that AI affords us all. People that are open to understanding and utilising AI are extremely valuable for Fadata and we will nurture their enthusiasm and talent. It is truly important that we support our people to evolve alongside us, and as an employer we believe this makes us an exciting place to come to work. We are consistently delivering the message that AI is here to stay and demonstrating the tangible benefits for both our colleagues’ careers and us as a company. No one will be left behind.”



Leadership by Example



Cultural change starts at the top. With strong executive sponsorship, Fadata has established an internal AI steering community for selection of proven solutions that add value and that can be measured. Fadata’s managers and leaders are active in the AI discussions to reinforce the company-wide belief that AI is a shared advantage, and not a siloed experiment, and are encouraging rapid experimentation and iterative learning.



Fadata is building the foundations of an AI culture by taking a deliberate approach to knowledge-building. It understands that cultural transformation is a slow and steady process. Instead of pushing mandatory AI tools, the company invites teams to request automation support, builds custom solutions, and celebrates early adopters.



“We appreciate that early adoption comes with both challenges and strategic advantages which is why we believe in failing fast, learning faster. We are all going all-in with AI and the results speak for themselves, for example those being produced by our quality department, which has quadrupled its annual volume, and our professional services team, now freed from mundane tasks, spends more time engaging directly with customers, building stronger, more personal partnerships that deliver better outcomes. But with our people constantly front of mind, every AI use case we implement starts with the same question: Will this make someone’s job better? It is people who drive innovation, build trust, and deliver real value, and that will never change at Fadata,” concludes Navushtanov.



Fadata’s commitment to adopting AI has allowed it to innovate quickly while de-risking experimentation. However, most importantly, Fadata has navigated a changing company culture demonstrating the very human traits that AI cannot, such as appreciation and compassion. In doing so, Fadata has ensured that as AI adoption becomes industry-standard, their entire company is more than ready.



-ENDS-



About Fadata



Fadata boasts the super-power to build the future of insurance. With a heritage spanning over more than three decades, we are a leading provider of solutions for insurance companies globally and offer a highly flexible SaaS model. Together with our customers and our partners we have created an expert community that is driving customer engagement, innovation and business value, making change happen and impacting millions of people’s lives every day.



Fadata has clients in over 30 countries across the globe. Headquartered in Munich, with international offices in Spain, Bulgaria, Denmark, Serbia, Peru and Malaysia, Fadata is backed by the private equity firms Riverside and Lowell Minnick.



For more information, please visit www.fadata.eu, and join us on LinkedIn to stay in touch.



Media contact:



Kerri Chard

The PR Room

Email: kerri.chard@theprroom.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 333 9398 296