News reports that future retirees are not paying enough into their pension pots have laid bare the difficulties of post-work and end-of-life financial planning in the UK, claims leading direct cremation specialist Celebration of Life.

Government figures revealed retirees in 2050 will have 8% less private pension income than those retiring today. Meanwhile, nearly 15 million people are not saving enough for retirement, with lower earners and the self-employed particularly at risk.

Cost of living pressures mean many workers are more concerned about paying the bills and feeding their families than saving for retirement. For example, property portal Zoopla recently revealed that the monthly cost of renting a home in the UK has risen by an average of £221 in just three years.

Peter Shuttleworth, General Manager at Celebration of Life, said: “Through no fault of their own, Britons are putting pensions at the back of their mind as they focus on balancing the books.

“Funeral planning is also falling by the wayside for the same reasons. It’s difficult to think about end-of-life arrangements when this month’s rent and mortgage payments are far more pressing – but direct cremation can help.”

A direct cremation is a cost-effective alternative to a traditional funeral. There is no ceremony at the crematorium, instead the family are kept informed at each stage so that they can hold a special commemoration where and when they wish.

“A pre-paid funeral plan is a simple and inexpensive way of ensuring loved ones have one less thing to worry about when the sad day comes,” Peter Shuttleworth said.

“Many of our customers think of it as a gift that offers some peace of mind at a stressful and harrowing time.”

Celebration of Life offers a prepaid direct cremation plan that fixes the cost at today's price, so no matter how much funeral prices increase, the family won't have any added costs to worry about.

Direct cremation is growing in popularity because it allows families to hold a personalised farewell event that is more tailored to the departed’s life and beliefs than a traditional funeral.

Founded in 2019, Celebration of Life is the UK’s only national funeral provider offering direct cremation both as a prepaid plan or at the time of need and no other type of product or service.



