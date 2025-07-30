We’re proud to support Abbeycroft on their journey to reduce carbon emissions and create healthier, more sustainable spaces

From ESOS to Innovation: A sustainability blueprint for leisure centres



As the pressure mounts on organisations to meet sustainability targets, one not-for-profit is proving that compliance can be more than a checkbox exercise — it can be a catalyst for meaningful change.



In an interview with TEAM Energy, Abbeycroft, shares how it’s turning regulatory obligations like the Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme (ESOS) into a springboard for innovation, action, and community wellbeing.



At a time when leisure centres face rising energy costs and growing scrutiny over carbon emissions, Abbeycroft is taking a proactive approach. With 12 sites across West Suffolk and Babergh, the organisation is embedding sustainability into its operations.



By using ESOS to identify areas that need improvement for both energy efficiency and carbon reduction, the organisation is creating an accountable action plan that can have a positive impact on both the business and the planet.



What sets Abbeycroft apart is its commitment to aligning environmental goals with social value. From installing swimming pool backwashing machines to reduce water wastage and trialling recycling initiatives that upcycle swim gear into new products, Abbeycroft is finding creative ways to cut carbon while supporting community engagement. These aren’t just technical upgrades — they’re part of a broader mission to make leisure more sustainable, accessible, and future-ready.



Graham Paul, Service Director at TEAM Energy, said:



"Abbeycroft exemplifies how community-focused organisations can lead the way in sustainability. Their proactive approach to energy efficiency, driven by data and collaboration, is a testament to what can be achieved when environmental responsibility is embedded into everyday operations. We’re proud to support Abbeycroft on their journey to reduce carbon emissions and create healthier, more sustainable spaces for the communities they serve."



Chloe Banham, Area Manager at Abbeycroft added:



“Working with TEAM Energy has empowered us to move beyond compliance and take meaningful, strategic action on sustainability. Through ESOS and ongoing audits, we’ve identified practical ways to reduce our environmental impact while improving the customer experience. Sustainability is now embedded in our long-term planning, our teams are engaged, and our sites are evolving and we’re excited to keep driving this momentum forward.”



TEAM’s interview with Abbeycroft highlights how strong leadership and learning are driving momentum. With executive backing and environmental champions at every site, Abbeycroft is building a workforce that is informed, empowered, and invested in change. Strategic partnerships with local councils are also proving vital, helping to unlock funding and align goals across sectors.



From BMS optimisation to remote-controlled sockets and finding new ways to use CHP units effectively, technology plays a central role in Abbeycroft’s journey. But it’s not just about hardware — it’s about using data to make smarter decisions. By tracking emissions and energy use monthly, the team is building a clear picture of what works, what doesn’t, and where to go next.



This is more than a case study in compliance — it’s a blueprint for how public-facing organisations can lead on sustainability without compromising service or financial viability.



Explore Abbeycroft’s full interview.









