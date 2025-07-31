Rhotic Media has announced its latest investment in women's football with a new sponsorship deal with Chelmsford City Women FC.



Fresh off the triumphant title defence by the England Lionesses at the UEFA Women’s Euros 2025, the financial marketing and events agency has become the official away kit sponsor for Chelmsford City Women for the 2025/2026 season.



This partnership will see Rhotic Media’s branding feature prominently on the away shirts and shorts, as well as a wider branded presence at Melbourne Park Stadium, home of Chelmsford City Football Club.



Rhotic’s first foray into women’s football came during the previous UEFA Women’s Euros in 2022, where it hosted clients at Old Trafford – an early recognition of the sport’s rising influence. The company later supported Colchester United Women, aiding their community and competitive efforts throughout the previous season.



Following the Lionesses' unforgettable win – enthusiasm around women’s football has reached unprecedented levels. Rhotic Media’s announcement underscores the growing interest from the financial services sector in supporting the women’s game at all levels.



“Our continued investment in women’s football in Essex mirrors our own growth trajectory,” said Joe McGrath, Chief Executive Officer of Rhotic Media.



“The values that underpin the women’s game of resilience, inclusivity, and ambition are the same values that drive our business forward. Many of the people and brands involved in this space share our belief in gender equality, community support, and the power of high-growth organisations to make a difference.”



Rhotic's CEO said that it was a special moment to be able to invest in the city where Rhotic Media was founded and which is now home to its largest UK office.



The partnership comes at a pivotal time as Chelmsford City Women prepare to compete in the sixth tier of English football and build a robust pathway for women and girls across the region.



Sally Dalton, Director of Sales and Marketing at Chelmsford City Football Club, welcomed the partnership:



“We are delighted to welcome Rhotic Media as a partner of both Chelmsford City Women and the broader Chelmsford City club. It is fantastic to see a partner who wants to support the continued growth of the women's game but who also supports CCFC in general. Creating partnerships that work across the breadth of the club is a positive step as we work more closely together as one CCFC family, for the benefit of all.”



Emma Rushen, Media and Sponsorship Volunteer at Chelmsford City Women & Girls FC, added:



“It’s brilliant to have a company onboard who shares our passion and values when it comes to women’s football and growing the game for future generations here at Chelmsford City FC. Having sponsors involved who not only believe in our ambitions and goals as a club, but who are coming on board to be a part of our journey is key for us as we look to continue to grow our women and girl’s pathway. We are excited to see where this partnership will lead. Welcome to the claret family.”



Rhotic Media’s continued engagement in women’s sport affirms its belief that sport is a powerful platform for social change, brand alignment, and community connection. As interest and investment in the women’s game accelerate, the company remains committed to being an active contributor to its success.