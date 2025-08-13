Anderman & Company today announced the retirement of John Verrier as CEO of the company. John has played a pivotal role in shaping the journey of Anderman & Company over the past three decades, laying the foundation for the organisation’s continued growth and success.

John began his career in ceramic materials with Universal Abrasives in 1995 before joining Anderman & Company in 1991. In 1997, he worked with his family to restructure the business and led plans for external investment, driving the company’s international expansion through earthwaterfire.com. In 2008, John acquired the business, marking a pivotal moment in Anderman’s history. His decision to step back from operational duties, with the business in such a strong position, reflects both his foresight and commitment to its continued success.

John’s career milestones include earning a doctorate in 1986 and an MBA in 1991. He successfully managed Anderman’s acquisition and expansion, establishing the business as a stable, profitable organisation. Over the past 25 years, John’s efforts in Asia have been instrumental in positioning Anderman as a trusted partner for multinational corporations.

“I am immensely proud to have been involved with the Anderman since 1991 in a number of roles, culminating in ownership of the business in 2008. I am stepping back from operational duties in the knowledge that the company has an excellent and loyal workforce which will continue the future success of the business. The company has grown successfully, and recognised, internationally, as a leading organisation within its field of operations.”

In preparation for John’s retirement, Anderman & Company has built a strong leadership team across its three business units. With the support of an experienced board of directors, this team will continue to lead the business forward. John will remain involved in a mentoring capacity as Chairman and majority shareholder, ensuring the success of the next phase of growth.

"John has been a real mentor to me, always offering support, growth, and belief in what we are doing. His knowledge and passion are key reasons why the business is where it is today." commented Gary Hately - Director



Established in 1947, Anderman & Company Limited is a global leader in providing innovative ceramic materials and high-voltage electrical transmission solutions.

