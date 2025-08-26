TEAM Energy is helping organisations meet that challenge with a smarter, more integrated approach to sustainability reporting.

Sustainability reporting is no longer just a compliance responsibility; it is becoming vital for strategic planning. As expectations shift from disclosure to proving progress, organisations are being asked to do more than publish data. Customers, stakeholders and employees want to see the change and positive impact made towards sustainability targets.



This evolution is reshaping how sustainability is managed, measured, and communicated. TEAM Energy is helping organisations meet that challenge with a smarter, more integrated approach to sustainability reporting.



In a recent blog, the business explores how reporting can move beyond compliance to become a catalyst for change.





Giving data real meaning



The most effective sustainability reports do not just present numbers; they go beyond carbon totals and energy use to include the human and behavioural dimensions of sustainability.



This can be demonstrated by exploring the role of travel in an organisation’s carbon reduction strategy. Commuting and business travel are often overlooked in reporting frameworks, yet they can represent a significant share of an organisation’s emissions.



To help address this, TEAM has launched a free Green Travel Impact Calculator. Which allows users to estimate the carbon and cost impact of different travel modes, based on real world data. This is a simple but powerful way to engage employees, inform travel policies, and support your reporting narrative.





A strategic imperative



Sustainability is becoming more central to investment decisions, procurement criteria, and brand reputation. By becoming a crucial part of an organisation’s strategy, it requires the same level of rigour and clarity as financial reporting.



TEAM’s Sustainability Reporting services are designed to meet that standard. Whether you are preparing for new disclosure requirements or building a net zero roadmap, their team of experts can help you turn sustainability data into insights into your progress.



Read the full blog









About TEAM



TEAM is an energy and sustainability consultancy. It helps organisations with large energy estates reduce consumption and carbon emissions to save money and meet commercial and compliance targets on their journey to net zero.

Founded in 1985, it has a long history of helping customers navigate changing definitions and certification standards. TEAM Energy is an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), with employees having a direct stake in its customers’ success.