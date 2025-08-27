Omarketing



London, UK – 27th August 2025 – The Tech Trailblazers Awards today announced a major new addition to its judging process for 2025. For the first time, an exclusive panel of 1,000 Chief Information Officers (CIOs), Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and other senior IT decision-makers from around the world will help determine this year’s winners and runners-up.



This “secret panel” of industry leaders will join the Awards’ established judging panel and the global voting public once the shortlists have been revealed, adding significant weight and authority to the final outcome.



Rose Ross, Founder of the Tech Trailblazers Awards, commented:

“Our mission has always been to spotlight innovation in enterprise technology. By enlisting this unprecedented group of industry experts, we are ensuring the results reflect not only innovation but also the real-world priorities and perspectives of IT leaders at the forefront of technology adoption.”



The Tech Trailblazers Awards continue to provide winners with far-reaching recognition and industry exposure. James Alliband, Head of Marketing at Risk Ledger – winners of the 2024 Security Trailblazers category – said:

“Tech Trailblazers has provided us with an exceptional platform to enhance our voice and broaden awareness of the technology we are developing.”



Beyond the accolade itself, winners benefit from extensive year-round support, including features on the #FoundersonFire podcast, tailored introductions to leading CIOs, CISOs and analysts, as well as ongoing social media promotion.



The Awards also spotlight executive talent with dedicated Female and Male CxO Trailblazer categories, further celebrating leadership in technology.



Key Dates:



• Entry Deadline: 26 September 2025



For more information, including FAQs and updates, please visit www.techtrailblazers.com.



Notes to editors

Founded in 2012, the Tech Trailblazers Awards was the first independent awards program dedicated to enterprise information technology startups, helping identify the most innovative companies and concepts in a range of categories. Entrants from anywhere in the world are invited to nominate themselves, with shortlists for each category chosen by the Tech Trailblazers’ panel of leading IT industry experts. Winners are identified by a combination of judging panel opinions and public vote.



For more information, visit www.techtrailblazers.com or follow @techtrailblaze.



Media contact

Vicki Porter

Omarketing

+44 (0)20 8255 5225

vicki@omarketing.com



LINKS



Tech Trailblazers Awards TechTrailblazersAwards



visit www.techtrailblazers.com



or follow @techtrailblaze