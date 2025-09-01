Tradeshow badge scanning can easily cost in excess of $100k a year for Badge Kits or rental scanners. Zuant AI now delivers huge cost savings by allowing sales teams to capture valuable leads without always having to pay for badge kit APIs or renting different badge scanning systems at every show.



Badge kit costs have almost doubled in the US since COVID. European trade shows are slowly introducing badge scanning APIs, but these can cost well in excess of 10,000 Euros per show, and exhibitors frequently experience issues with functionality and compatibility with their CRM systems.



For new prospects, the Zuant AI app can scan any badge or business card and instantly sends the image to the Zuant Cloud for enhancement with additional data that has been sourced online. The resultant ‘Lead Grid’ then allows the data to flow through to a client’s CRM or Marketing Automation system for follow-up as the final link in this streamlined process. Furthermore, any data collected by traditional means, such as manual data entry or from Badge Barcode scans, can also be enhanced in the Zuant Cloud to provide detailed information about new leads which is invaluable for follow-up by sales teams.



Where there is any history with an individual, Zuant AI can also pull detailed information from a client’s CRM system ‘live’ at events. This enables sales teams or engineers to access all previous communication or sales history when scanning a badge, providing valuable background context for in-person relationship building and lead conversion.



According to Pete Gillett, CEO of Zuant, “Zuant AI is an absolute breakthrough for tradeshow sales teams, completely eliminating the headache and costs involved in

badge scanning, manual data entry, lengthy pre-show set-up and training sessions. Zuant AI immediately tells me everything I need to know about a lead - within seconds; I can go from a name on a badge, to a page of valuable data instantly uploaded to my CRM

system, without any compliance issues. Lead follow-up is streamlined, fast, accurate and highly targeted – sales teams can immediately have meaningful conversations to convert leads more effectively”.



Dr Simone Avanzi, commenting from Hamilton Italia says, "We first used Zuant at ESGCT in Rome, as Zuant was making the system available to all exhibitors – we liked the design and ease of use, and when we heard that Zuant AI was available this year to use as a universal system at every show, we believe we have found the ideal solution.”



For more information about Zuant, visit www.zuant.com/zuant-ai/

