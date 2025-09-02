Lineview Navigator launched to power intelligent data decisions in manufacturing



2nd September 2025, London, UK – Lineview, a global leader in manufacturing intelligence, has today announced the launch of its first software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, Lineview Navigator.



Navigator reflects the rapid changes occurring in modern manufacturing, and enables the move towards achieving smart factory, data-led operations. With centralised, real-time line status, data analysis, automated insights, and integration with existing systems, customers will be able to drive informed decision-making. Navigator allows customers to identify the true causes of production loss and optimise their overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) across multiple locations. Customers will also see immediate value from automatic system updates, as well as having on-demand access to Navigator’s latest features. Deployment is rapid and provides seamless collaboration across sites, making it easier and faster to share data, benchmark performance, and adopt best practices.



Navigator also lays the foundation for factory operators at all levels to proactively identify and manage production line issues before they become business critical problems - ensuring operational resilience, protecting margins and helping meet performance targets. Navigator’s API connections allow highly accurate line data to integrate across the digital network, and into ERP, SAP, maintenance & warehouse management systems. It also supports live feeds from energy monitoring or condition-based monitoring meaning customers can fully integrate the supply chain.



Delivered in three modules, Navigator Monitor, Navigator Review and Navigator Analyse, the complete platform bridges the gap between data collection, analysis and execution as every data point is presented into contextualised, prioritised opportunities for improvement, managed via built-in workflows and real-time alerts.



“The manufacturing sector is under intense pressure to reduce costs while increasing efficiencies, and improving revenues,” said Steve Adams, CEO at Lineview. “Navigator brings intelligent, real-time data to manufacturing operations - detecting hidden inefficiencies, production risks, and sustainability wastes. Automated fault-level insights, data-driven routines, and visual factory controls are already built-in, making rich data immediately available to teams, moving them from reactive to predictive.”



Navigator is a secure platform that allows system users to access real-time tracking & KPI monitoring directly from the production line with live, minute-level raw data immediately available, in up to a 7 day window. Data is then retained in the system for up to one year, for historical comparisons.



Navigator includes comprehensive reporting capabilities, so employees are not required to complete time-consuming updates, and it can track performance across sites and lines, using interactive data exploration functionality whilst automated data integration further enhances overall accuracy. Users can drill down into root causes of inefficiencies with further dashboard support available to help engineers resolve issues promptly.



Pavlos Sepetas, Operations & Technology Director at Vikos said, “To scale effectively, we need repeatability, and this will be driven by the insights we get from improved access to rich data, and our detailed analysis of it. Navigator will enable us to take a leap further in how we run our manufacturing operations, and the benefits will go far beyond our facility. This is about maximising efficiencies across the entire industry. When teams share, and act upon, real-time insights via intelligent tools we start working together to create a smarter sector. Navigator will enable us to blend automated production data with human insight and context.”



Navigator is available for immediate deployment to new customers. Customers on the latest version of Lineview are able to upgrade through a fully supported migration plan, as and when they choose.



“Navigator performance data helps businesses answer two fundamental questions,” continued Adams. "’How much did we produce?’ And ‘how much should we have produced?’ What makes the difference now though is Navigator’s ability to go deeper with the data – not just highlighting where losses are occurring but suggesting where steps can be taken to resolve such issues. With detailed causal loss tracking, alongside site and line analysis capabilities, Navigator supports our customers in reducing operating expenses and enhances their manufacturing efficiencies by driving meaningful, sustained improvements.”



A report from the Global Industry Analysts (May 2025) estimated that the global manufacturing analytics market would grow to US $63.5 billion by 2030, reflecting the push toward digital transformation in manufacturing. As global manufacturers centralise reporting dashboards across distributed plants, solutions that can truly unify geographies will lead the market.



About Lineview

Founded in 2000, Lineview is a trusted global partner for manufacturing optimisation and data intelligence. Dedicated to delivering value to its customers, Lineview equips manufacturing organisations with the tools and knowledge to achieve operational excellence. By combining cutting-edge technology and real-time data insights with deep industry expertise and tailored support, Lineview empowers manufacturers to make data-driven decisions that drive sustainable growth, increase efficiencies and boost profitability.



Lineview helps thousands of the world’s leading brands drive manufacturing efficiency improvements with smart factory solutions and operational guidance.



Customers include AB InBev, Britvic, Chivas Brothers, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Vikos and William Grant.



www.lineview.com



