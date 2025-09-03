While the nation obsesses over Cabinet theatrics, 1,200 entrepreneurs are descending on Birmingham to rediscover what really drives growth—their own numbers, not Downing Street’s.



Birmingham, September 2nd, 2025 – As Westminster buzzes with speculation over a reshuffle at Number 10 and the Chancellor’s role being “sidelined,” Nigel Botterill, founder of Entrepreneurs Circle, delivers a blunt reminder to UK business owners: growth isn’t conjured from cabinet exits—it’s built on your balance sheet.



Speaking ahead of the National Entrepreneurs Convention, set to take place on 29–30 September 2025 at The ICC in Birmingham, Botterill called on entrepreneurs to redirect their focus away from political theatrics and onto what truly matters—profit, prospects, and proposals.



The two-day event will welcome more than 1,200 business owners for sessions centred entirely on actionable strategies, peer networking, and growth execution—not political commentary.



“No one in Number 10 or Number 11 is going to magic your growth for you,” Botterill said.



“The only figures that matter are your own—your profits, the leads you generate, how many proposals you send, even how much you're prepared to pay to win a customer. That’s where growth happens—not behind those Downing Street doors.”



He continued:



“Entrepreneurs crave certainty, and Cabinet reshuffles feed uncertainty. But if you really want to build something lasting, you must focus on your inputs—the levers you control every day. That’s exactly what 1,200 entrepreneurs will be doing in Birmingham at our convention this month.”



Botterill added that the most important “numbers” for entrepreneurs don’t come from Westminster briefings, but from a stopwatch:



“Every day, you should carve out 90 minutes to work on your business, not just in it. That time should be spent on the only two things that really matter: getting and keeping customers. Those 90 minutes might just be the most valuable numbers in your diary—because they compound into profits, growth, and freedom.”



Whilst the event is officially sold out, there’s still a chance for ambitious entrepreneurs to join the waiting list to be notified if any last-minute places open up.





