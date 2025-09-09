Zurich, Switzerland – 9th of September 2025 – Inference Beauty, the Swiss-based leader in ingredient intelligence and AI-driven beauty personalization, today announced the launch of advanced AI Face Scanning capabilities integrated into its existing platform. This breakthrough enhancement delivers unmatched diagnostic precision in skincare, haircare and foundation matching, marking a significant leap forward in more transparent, inclusive, and effective beauty recommendations.



Building on its proprietary ingredient database—a validated resource that powers ingredient-specific product recommendations for beauty brands and retailers—the new AI Face Scanning unites real-time, objective skin diagnostics with deep ingredient intelligence, creating a fully adaptive personalization engine that evolves with each customer’s skin over time.



“Our customers can now benefit from a quick and simple consultation process, providing them with a personalised skincare routine, even if they don’t have the time for a dedicated one-on-one consultation with our team.”

Paul Thompson, Owner of UK based Retail E-Commerce

Company FaceTheFuture



From Skin to Scalp: Hyper-Personalized Beauty Without the Guesswork



Inference Beauty’s next-gen AI Face & Hair Scanning technology delivers an unmatched level of personalization—analyzing each user’s unique skin, hair, and real-time beauty profile across three essential dimensions:

Skincare – Accurately identifies skin type, sensitivity levels, hydration, oil production, and pigmentation, adapting to changes triggered by climate, stress, sleep, or hormonal fluctuations. The AI evolves with the user, refining recommendations as their skin does.



Foundation – Detects both skin tone and undertone with precision, solving one of the industry's most persistent challenges: shade mismatch. No more trial-and-error—just seamless matching that accounts for seasonal shifts and skin condition changes.



Haircare – Goes beyond surface texture to assess curl pattern, porosity, scalp health, and breakage risks. Whether navigating postpartum hair changes, scalp sensitivity, or transitioning hair, the AI delivers tailored solutions across styling, treatment, and cleansing routines.



Unlike static systems, Inference Beauty’s adaptive engine captures the “is-moment”—who the customer is right now—and contextualizes that data with deeper insights such as pregnancy, ingredient allergies, or scalp imbalances. The result? Precision product recommendations that are not only personalized, but deeply relevant and based on each ingredient.



By merging cutting-edge analysis with real-world context, Inference Beauty empowers beauty retailers and brands to deliver smarter, more inclusive shopping experiences—rooted in science, powered by data, and tailored to every individual.

The Ingredient Intelligence Advantage

While many competitors offer AI skin analysis, Inference Beauty’s competitive advantage lies in its deep ingredient-level personalization. The company’s proprietary database transforms scan results into clear, evidence-based recommendations—explaining why a product fits, why not another, and detailing the role of every ingredient.

This level of transparency directly addresses growing consumer demand for ingredient knowledge—72% of beauty consumers want to understand what’s in their products—and provides brands with a trusted, neutral technology partner free from brand bias.



Proven Impact for Beauty Brands

Beauty brands and retailers using Inference Beauty’s platform have already seen:

● +30% increase in skincare conversions

● +38% increase in foundation sales

● 99% match satisfaction rate

By reducing trial-and-error shopping, the platform significantly lowers return rates, increases customer confidence, and boosts repeat purchases—transforming product discovery into long-term customer loyalty.



“Since integrating the skin care quiz, we’ve seen a positive impact in terms of customer engagement and satisfaction. It also helps reduce returns and increases the chances of customers finding what really works for them — which is a win-win for everyone.”

David Morales, CEO of Beauty E-commerce Retailer Maquillalia



A Trusted, Neutral Partner for the Beauty Industry

Certified Swiss Made Software, Inference Beauty stands out for its neutrality and premium quality assurance—making it an ideal partner for beauty brands and retailers seeking advanced AI capabilities without compromising competitive data.



“The future of beauty lies in personalization that’s not only intelligent, but transparent and trustworthy,” said Mario Laubi, Head of E-Commerce at Import Parfumerie, Switzerland’s biggest luxury cosmetics specialty stores. “By combining real-time AI diagnostics with deep ingredient intelligence, we’re helping our customers with experiences they love—and results we can see.”