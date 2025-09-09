This acquisition aligns perfectly with our midmarket focus, accelerating our cloud strategy, extending our reach in southern Europe

Deal adds market-leading expense management tool Tickelia to Forterro’s industrial offering and significantly expands its presence in southern Europe



London, UK, 9 September – European industrial software provider Forterro has acquired Inology, a growing Barcelona-based provider of expense management, time and attendance, and ERP solutions serving the southern European SME and upper midmarket.



Inology is best known for Tickelia, a market-leading cloud-based expense management solution, with more than 250,000 users across Spain and Portugal. Its products also include Nubhora, a cloud-based time and attendance management tool, and Marino ERP, an ERP solution for discrete and process manufacturers.



“Inology is known for the quality of its solutions and Tickelia is an outstanding AI-automated expense management solution that delivers clear operational and cost benefits to project-driven and customer-service intensive manufacturers,” said Dean Forbes, CEO, Forterro. “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our midmarket focus, accelerating our cloud strategy, extending our reach in southern Europe, and enabling us to offer customers even more of the tools they need to compete and thrive in their local markets.”



The acquisition creates new opportunities to integrate expense management and time and attendance tools into its ERP customer base. Inology’s solutions will also be delivered through Forterro’s unified cloud platform, MyForterro, giving industrial businesses purpose-built software to strengthen operations and accelerate growth.



Inology will continue to operate from its offices in Barcelona, Madrid, Mexico, Columbia and Portugal, with its 170+ employees joining Forterro. Founder Jaume Llonch will step away after a transition period, while current CEO Oscar Llonch will continue to lead the new line of business as Managing Director.



“Joining Forterro is the perfect next step for Inology,” said Oscar Llonch, CEO, Inology. “We share a passion for innovation, service and customer success. With Forterro’s backing, we can scale faster, deliver our solutions to more customers across Europe, and continue to invest in the products that have made us a trusted partner for more than three decades.



“This includes leveraging Forterro’s expertise in AI technologies such as Machine Learning to further enhance our solutions with smarter expense categorisation and analysis, fraud and anomaly detection and predictive insights and forecasting."



The deal expands Forterro’s customer base with an additional 1,500 SME and upper midmarket customers. It is Forterro’s fifth acquisition of 2025 following Danish business intelligence firm TARGIT, Orgadata and BM Group, Europe’s leading providers of fenestration software, and Griesser EDV, a longstanding partner for Myfactory in Austria.



Inology was advised by Arcano Partners along with Baker McKenzie and Tramuns & Torra Abogados acting as legal advisors. Forterro was supported by EY Tax, Alvarez and Marsal’s financial diligence team and Garrigues acted as legal advisors in Spain, Columbia and Mexico.



About Forterro®

Founded in 2012, Forterro has grown to become a category leader in industrial software – with strongholds in Europe's top production economies, as well as regional service hubs and development centres around the world. From more than 40 office locations, its 2,500+ employees provide and support software for more than 25,000 industrial businesses. Its products are deeply rooted in the demands of their local geography and each is designed to strengthen and accelerate customers' ability to operate efficiently and compete effectively.



About Inology

Founded in 1986, Inology is an IT company dedicated to delivering and implementing technological solutions within the field of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) in business environments, with the aim of providing added value to companies. With a track record spanning over 39 years, Inology has offices in Spain, Colombia, Mexico and Portugal. Since its establishment, its highly qualified team has worked closely with each client to understand their needs and deliver solutions of genuine quality and value.



Media Contacts:



Forterro:



Rachel Woodford, PR & Communications

Email: rachel.woodford@forterro.com

Phone: +44 7887 791475



Inology:



Raquel Ibáñez, CMO

Email: ribanez@inology.com