Reach ATS, a leader in UK applicant tracking systems, returns to In-house Recruitment Live London this year to spotlight its human-centred AI tools.



On September 23, 2025, at the Business Design Centre in London, Reach ATS will showcase how its AI hiring tools support human decision-making, elevating the recruitment experience. The tools help recruiters work faster and more efficiently, giving them more time to connect with talent and less admin to manage.



A flagship event for internal recruitment professionals, In-house Recruitment Live London offers an ideal platform for networking, knowledge sharing and exploring cutting-edge recruitment tools.



“We’re looking forward to exhibiting again at Live London,” said Deb Cox, Reach ATS’s Sales Director. "It's a great event and the ideal place to demonstrate how our advanced AI tools streamline the recruitment process, while keeping HR teams at the core of the hiring process."



Renowned for its intuitive, people-first approach, Reach ATS empowers HR teams with smart automation, seamless candidate experiences and first-class customer support. At Live London, the applicant tracking system team will discuss the latest platform features and enhancements, specifically how AI improves efficiency, compliance and engagement throughout the hiring journey.



In-house recruiters play a pivotal role in shaping workplace culture and driving business success by securing the right talent at the right time. Reach ATS understands the unique challenges these professionals face, from managing high volumes of applicants to delivering a seamless candidate experience and provides purpose-built tools to support them every step of the way.



Attendees are invited to connect with the Reach ATS team on-site for live demos, personalised advice and insights into how technology can meaningfully impact today's complex hiring landscape.



To learn more about Reach ATS, its recruitment solutions and for an overview of the applicant tracking system itself, visit https://reach-ats.com/product/



For event details, visit In-house Recruitment Live London.











About Reach ATS

Reach ATS is a UK-based provider of an enterprise-grade applicant tracking system. Focused on delivering technology that simplifies and humanises recruitment, Reach ATS helps businesses of all sizes find, connect with and hire the right people faster and more effectively.





