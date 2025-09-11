FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



ESSEC Business School and BDO launch the CSR Retail Index®: a groundbreaking tool for assessing the ESG commitments of major European retail chains



At a time when the European Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) is coming into force and profoundly redefining the transparency obligations of large companies, ESSEC Business School and the audit, consulting and accounting firm BDO are combining their expertise to launch the CSR Retail Index®. This new independent tool provides a clear, structured, and comparative analysis of the first sustainability reports published under the CSRD. It aims to become a benchmark for evaluating, year after year, the reality of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments made by major retail chains.



The CSRD, which replaces the Non-Financial Reporting Directive (NFRD), marks a turning point in European non-financial reporting. By imposing a harmonized regulatory framework and incorporating the principle of double materiality, it requires companies to examine not only their impact on society and the environment but also their own vulnerability to ESG risks. In this new regulatory landscape, the CSR Retail Index® addresses a growing need for clarity, objectivity, and comparability.



Born from the collaboration between ESSEC’s Fast Moving Consumer Goods Chair and BDO, this project brings together two complementary areas of expertise: a leading academic institution’s in-depth knowledge of the retail sector and its CSR challenges, and a thorough understanding of European sustainability regulations, backed by the hands-on experience of a committed audit and consulting firm. The index is based on a rigorous analysis of the 2024 sustainability reports of 15 European retailers. Sixteen quantitative indicators derived from the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) were selected to reflect the most relevant data for the sector, with specific weighting for each ESG pillar.



The results are presented in a comprehensive report, where each retailer is assigned an overall score and three detailed scores—environmental, social, and governance. This analysis was supplemented by a selection of exemplary initiatives identified in the reports and deemed particularly impactful. These include food waste reduction, green loan financing, sustainable sourcing, eco-design, and the inclusion of marginalized job seekers—concrete initiatives that demonstrate real commitment beyond mere numerical indicators.







In this first edition, Carrefour, Eroski, and Jerónimo Martins top the overall ranking, thanks to strong and balanced performance across the three ESG pillars. Carrefour, in particular, stands out for its energy intensity management, its active policy to reduce indirect emissions, and a variable remuneration policy aligned with ESG objectives. A spokesperson for Carrefour stated, "This ranking recognizes our integrated and sincere approach to sustainability strategy. It is an acknowledgment of the work done by our teams to make the food transition a cornerstone of our business model."



Audrey Leroy, Partner at BDO, ESG Specialist, and Chair of the Mission Committee, noted: "The CSR Retail Index® was designed to go beyond mere compliance. Our ambition is to transform ESG commitments into tangible, comparable, and actionable data—a direct response to the increasing demands for transparency from investors, industry players, and consumers. This study also provides an opportunity to share observed best practices and contribute to improving the sustainable performance of the companies involved."



Rémy Gerin, Executive Director of ESSEC’s Fast Moving Consumer Goods Chair, added: "Retailers play a pivotal role in the environmental and social transition. By highlighting the gap between words and actions and by showcasing exemplary initiatives, the CSR Retail Index® can become a catalyst for transformation across the entire sector."



Designed as an evolving tool, the Index will be published annually. It will gradually include new retailers as the scope of the CSRD expands and will incorporate additional indicators to reflect the growing maturity of non-financial reporting. The goal is clear: to establish the CSR Retail Index® as a reference tool for assessing, steering, and supporting the ESG commitments of the retail sector in Europe, in service of a more sustainable and responsible economy."







DOWNLOAD THE INDEX HERE







