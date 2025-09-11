A virtual showroom using the new Zuant 3D system has seen Hertz PCO (Public Carriage Office) lead conversions accelerate by 30%. Through its PCO program, Hertz offers hire-ready vehicles to professional drivers with the PHV (Private Hire Vehicle) licence already in place.



Zuant 3D uses Matterport’s 3D photography to create an immersive virtual experience which seamlessly integrates with Hertz’s CRM system and Konecta call centre agents. A digital scan of the vehicles was used to create a virtual showroom, opening up sales channels to drivers 24/7.



According to Mike Mitcham, Business Partner, at Hertz UK, “We wanted a one-stop showroom to showcase vehicles to the PCO market – particularly Uber drivers. Typically, this would be difficult to achieve without building a physical showroom with all the associated costs.



“Zuant 3D presented a virtual showroom which would showcase all of the vehicles, with touchpoints along the way where you could see the luggage capacity, or the mileage range for example, plus access to interactive video to complete the whole experience.



“One of the key features that we really liked was the live interaction. When a driver comes in to the showroom there’s an alert that goes through to a team at our call centre partner Konecta. Their Call Centre agents can interact with the driver using the live video feature, answer any questions they may have and help with the sale of the vehicle, whether that be a rental or rent to buy. Zuant 3D has given us access to all of our fleet on a desktop, wherever we are – like a showroom in our pocket!”.



The virtual showroom went live in November 2024 and now has ten vehicles available for drivers to view, with another three due for upload shortly. The best-seller currently is the VW ID7 – a model particularly popular with Uber drivers as it has Uber Executive status which means drivers earn more per ride compared to other vehicles.



According to Mike, “The next step for us is to grow this outside of the UK. From proof of concept in the UK, now our colleagues in other countries like the Netherlands and France, who can all benefit from this new technology”.



Pete Gillett is CEO at Zuant: “Hertz is leading the way in the PCO market by applying Zuant 3D’s groundbreaking technology to find a cost-effective way to reach and convert leads. We worked closely with Hertz to develop our system to suit their requirements and we continue to support them to maximise their sales. When Hertz brings a new vehicle on board we take a 3D scan of the demo vehicle and combine this with its USPs to upload to the showroom. This means the vehicle can be ready to sell before the stock even lands in the UK”.



