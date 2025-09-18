We believe that with the right support, going green can strengthen an organisation; cutting long-term costs and driving innovation

As the National Energy System Operator’s new Whole Energy Market Strategy puts affordability in the spotlight. UK-based carbon management consultancy, TEAM Energy examines how Britain can meet its climate goals without overburdening organisations – highlighting ways to share costs fairly and even turn the green transition into an economic win for the UK.





Funding fears amid the net zero push



There is mounting concern across UK industries about who will bear the cost of net zero. Recent data shows that 86% of organisations see the expense of climate action as a major barrier, with many fearing they’ll be left to shoulder costly upgrades alone. TEAM’s latest article highlights the need for collaboration and smarter financing to close this gap. It points to a stark imbalance: while approximately £39 billion is committed to clean energy supply, just £3 billion supports end-users in going green—a disparity that risks stalling progress unless addressed.



Graham Paul, Service Delivery Director at TEAM Energy comments:



“Organisations are asking, ‘Who will foot the bill for net zero?’ They need reassurance that costs and benefits will be shared.”



“We believe that with the right support, going green can strengthen an organisation; cutting long-term costs and driving innovation, not just adding expense.”





Pressures vs. payoffs on energy costs



The article looks at immediate energy price pressures. With 64% of sustainability leads worried about energy volatility, TEAM Energy acknowledges the strain of recent price spikes. But it explains that many net zero investments – from efficiency upgrades to on-site renewables – will pay for themselves via lower utility bills. In fact, Oxford research finds four in five low-carbon investments ultimately save money in operations. By acting now, organisations can shield themselves from future price shocks and enhance their resilience.



Crucially, the analysis highlights that net zero isn’t just a cost – it’s also a growth opportunity. The UK’s “net zero economy” grew approximately 10% last year to £83 billion, outpacing many traditional sectors. By investing in clean technology and energy management, organisations can boost efficiency and open new markets, all while helping build a more secure, sustainable energy system. Hundreds of thousands of new green jobs are projected this decade as the transition gains speed.



This timely article signals that by addressing funding challenges head-on, the net zero journey can be both attainable and advantageous. It offers data-driven insights for policymakers and organisational leaders seeking to balance short-term costs with long-term gains.



Read the full article, Net Zero Initiatives: Funding Challenges, Business Impacts & UK Economic Opportunities, for an in-depth look at managing energy costs and leveraging the green transition for growth.







About TEAM



TEAM is an energy and sustainability consultancy. It helps organisations with large energy estates reduce consumption and carbon emissions to save money and meet commercial and compliance targets on their journey to net zero.



Founded in 1985, it has a long history of helping customers navigate changing definitions and certification standards. TEAM Energy is an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), with employees having a direct stake in its customers’ success.