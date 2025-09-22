London, UK – The countdown is on! Netlaw Media® has announced the highly anticipated return of the London Law Expo 2025, taking place on 9th October 2025 at the prestigious 133 Houndsditch, London. As the legal sector’s flagship event for senior leaders and decision-makers, this year’s Expo promises to be bigger, bolder, and more impactful than ever before.



Welcoming over 35 of the legal sector's finest suppliers, this year’s Expo promises to be a landmark gathering with 900 senior delegates registered to attend from 457 different law firms and legal businesses from around the world.



Chaired by Professor Stephen Mayson, a leading advisor to law firms and judiciaries, under the theme “Leadership Priorities for Upholding Integrity in the Digital Age of Law,” the event will convene senior legal professionals to explore the strategic leadership shaping the future of legal services. With top-tier law firms and leading legal technology suppliers in attendance, delegates can expect a day of dynamic discussions, actionable insights, and high-level networking.



This year’s keynote speaker, Claire Williams OBE, former Deputy Team Principal of Williams F1, will bring her unique perspective on leadership, innovation, and performance. Williams will share what it takes to lead with precision and drive transformation in a high-pressure environment.



The 2025 agenda will tackle critical topics, including:

• Artificial Intelligence and its impact on legal practice

• Ethical leadership and regulatory change

• The future of client service and business development

• Growth strategies in a digitally disrupted world



Hosted across three dynamic stages, the Expo will feature an exceptional lineup of speakers, including: Christina Blacklaws, Shawn Curran, Ian Jeffery, Richard Orpin, Jay Connolly, William Peake, Rachel Broquard, Stephen Brown, Sam Dixon, Leor Franks, Neil Green, Victoria Robertson, Abby Ewen, Warren Davies, and CJ Anderson.



New for 2025, the Expo introduces two high-impact workshops designed for professionals navigating digital transformation and business development:



• Vision to Velocity: Mastering Change in a Digitally Disrupted World

Led by Stephen Brown and Jo Owen, this 90-minute session offers practical strategies for leading transformation with cultural alignment and financial impact.



• The 5 P’s of Proactive Business Development©

Facilitated by Joanna Gaudoin, this workshop provides senior decision-makers with tangible tools to enhance client engagement and drive growth.



These sessions go beyond theory — offering real-world insights and honest conversations from those who’ve led meaningful change.



The London Law Expo 2025 continues to set the gold standard for legal sector events. It’s where C-suite legal leaders gather to be informed, inspired, and empowered — ready to make the strategic decisions that will shape the future of their firms and influence the direction of the wider legal industry.

For more information, visit: www.londonlawexpo.com



Media Contact:

Netlaw Media Ltd.

Email: odelaney@netlawmedia.com

Phone: +44 (0)20 3176 4200



https://www.netlawmedia.com/



About Netlaw Media® Ltd.

Netlaw Media Ltd. is a leading UK-based events organiser specialising in the legal sector. With a strong reputation for delivering high-calibre exhibitions, conferences, and training programmes, the company offers both in-person and digital experiences tailored to the international senior legal community.

As a recognised authority in legal events, Netlaw Media® produces some of the most prominent technology and management-focused gatherings in the legal calendar. Its events are known for combining strategic insight, real-world case studies, interactive workshops, and open forums—empowering senior legal professionals to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.