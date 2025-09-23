this means greater transparency, improved forecasting, and the ability to engage with dynamic tariffs and flexible consumption models.

TEAM has introduced a new MHHS MPAN Calculator to help organisations navigate MHHS transition with clarity and confidence.



The UK energy sector reached a pivotal milestone this week with the official launch of Market-wide Half-Hourly Settlement (MHHS). This landmark reform, led by Ofgem, is reshaping how electricity consumption is measured and settled across the country.



MHHS replaces traditional estimation methods with half-hourly data for all electricity meters, enabling more accurate settlement and unlocking the potential for smarter energy use. For organisations, this means greater transparency, improved forecasting, and the ability to engage with dynamic tariffs and flexible consumption models. But with these benefits comes complexity particularly around changes to the MPAN (Meter Point Administration Number) format.



TEAM Energy’s MHHS MPAN Calculator is designed to simplify this process. By entering a few key details, users can instantly preview their updated MPAN structure post MHHS migration of the supply point.



The migration to the new MPAN format will be phased over the next 18 months:



Key Milestones:

• MHHS Go-Live – 22 September 2025

• Migration Starts – October 2025

• Phased Rollout – 2025–2027

• Migration Complete – May 2027



Following the go-live in September, a small sub-set of suppliers who have completed integration testing will begin transitioning customers from October 2025. The rollout will continue through to May 2027, when all MPANs are expected to be fully compliant. TEAM Energy’s MPAN calculator is built to support organisations throughout this journey, offering a clear view of what’s changing and how to prepare.



Graham Paul, Service Delivery Director at TEAM Energy, commented



“MHHS represents a major leap forward for the UK energy market. Our MPAN Calculator is designed to make this transition as smooth and transparent as possible, empowering organisations to plan and make informed decisions.”



Learn more about the reform and try out the MHHS MPAN Calculator









