Fast-growing burger brand I’M HUNGRY is bringing its fresh fast-food revolution to the United Kingdom and is now seeking Area Developer franchise partners to spearhead its expansion.



Founded in Saudi Arabia in 2016, I’M HUNGRY was born from a father’s simple mission: to create a restaurant serving fresh, high-quality beef burgers for his children, who would eagerly exclaim, “Dad, I’m hungry!” After several years of developing the brand and refining operations, the brand has grown rapidly to over 20 thriving outlets and 31 signed units across the Middle East. Each location is built on a commitment to freshness, locally sourced ingredients, and healthier alternatives to conventional fast food.



The I’M HUNGRY Difference

Freshness is at the heart of everything we do at I’M HUNGRY. Unlike many fast-food competitors, the I’M HUNGRY team is committed to:

• 100% Fresh Meat: Never frozen, ensuring superior taste and nutritional quality.

• Locally Sourced Ingredients: Supporting local farmers while guaranteeing product traceability.

• No Hydrogenated Oils or Preservatives: Only fresh, high-quality ingredients for healthier meals.

• A Diverse Menu: From classic beef and chicken burgers to wraps, salads, hot dogs, and even breakfast meals.



The Area Developer Opportunity

With the UK market in its sights, I’M HUNGRY is offering ambitious entrepreneurs the opportunity to acquire exclusive territorial rights as Area Developers. This role provides an opportunity to establish and operate an initial flagship location, paving the way for a network of sub-franchisees across the region and unlocking multiple revenue streams through franchise fees and ongoing royalties.

• License Fee: £250,000

• Total Investment: £500,000–£750,000 (including first restaurant setup)

• Breakeven: Expected within 1–2 years

• Earnings Potential: £250,000+ after two years

• Training: Comprehensive, including hands-on experience at I’M HUNGRY’s headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia



“I’M HUNGRY is more than just another burger chain,” said a spokesperson for the brand. “We are looking for UK partners with vision, leadership, and ambition to bring a healthier, fresher fast-food experience to British high streets. As an Area Developer, you won’t just run a restaurant — you’ll build a scalable business empire.”



Who They’re Looking For

I’M HUNGRY is seeking entrepreneurial leaders with prior business or management experience, strong people skills, and the financial capacity to invest in and grow a multi-unit franchise network.



Prime territories are now available across the UK.

Interested candidates can learn more about I’M HUNGRY’s UK franchise opportunities by contacting leads@thefranchiseconsultant.co.uk

01943 886711