As the public sector accelerates its decarbonisation efforts, East Riding of Yorkshire Council is proving that sustainability can unlock innovation, efficiency, and lasting impact.



With an urgency to decarbonise the public sector estate, one council is demonstrating that sustainability can be a driving force for transformative change.



In a recent interview, TEAM Energy spoke with Robin Barmby and Stephen Fisher, Principal Asset Officers at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, to explore their pioneering energy initiatives and strides in operational efficiency. Their approach demonstrates how data-led decision-making and creative solutions can deliver meaningful environmental impact alongside substantial cost savings.





Implementing energy efficiency measures



East Riding of Yorkshire Council has made significant advances in solar energy, investing more than £2 million in rooftop installations since 2012, supported by the Feed-in Tariff initiative. Several schools have benefited from similar projects, and one of the most rewarding efforts involved revisiting sites initially deemed unsuitable and finding creative ways to install panels.



“We’ve had the most success with our solar panel rollouts,” said Robin Barmby, Principal Asset Officer. “Revisiting sites that were initially omitted and finding innovative ways to install panels has been particularly rewarding.”



The council also launched a small-scale solar farm connected to a caravan park—one of its highest energy consumers—where solar generation aligns well with peak usage. In addition, Stephen Fisher, also a Principal Asset Officer, highlighted the integration of photovoltaic (PV) systems into the council’s annual roofing programme for council-owned housing. Combined with insulation upgrades, this has proven to be the most cost-effective method for improving Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings in residential properties.





Elevating energy efficiency projects through training and technology



Stephen Fisher emphasised the importance of strategic training with facilities managers, particularly on optimising Building Management Systems (BMS) to reduce energy usage. The council's Climate Change team also plays a crucial role in raising awareness and promoting good environmental behaviours across the organisation.



Robin Barmby discussed the vital role of technology in identifying and delivering energy savings. By using benchmarking and submetering, the council has been able to pinpoint the exact zones or equipment within buildings driving poor performance. This data-led approach has made the entire process far more efficient and impactful than traditional energy audits alone.





Innovative solutions with significant impact



One of the most effective technologies implemented by the council is the Variable Speed Drive (VSD), which allows precise control of motor speed based on actual demand. This technology has been particularly impactful in leisure centres, where it has led to significant energy savings with a quick payback period.





Achieving cost savings and carbon reduction



The council's solar projects have had the most significant impact on cost savings and carbon reduction. Additionally, LED street lighting upgrades with percentage dimming have contributed to long-term savings across the estate.





Securing funding for energy efficiency initiatives



East Riding of Yorkshire Council has been proactive in securing funding for its energy efficiency projects. Over the past 12 months, the council has secured approximately £6.5 million in funding, enabling nearly £17 million worth of project work. This includes funding from the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme (PSDS), the Mayoral Fund, the Swimming Pool Support Fund via Sport England, and Warm Homes funding.





Advice for other councils



Robin Barmby advises other councils to start with reducing demand, then focus on efficiency, and finally look at renewables. Stephen Fisher adds that data analysis and benchmarking should be the first step to understanding performance across the estate and prioritise interventions.



Andrea Shoel, Business Development Manager at TEAM Energy, said:



"East Riding of Yorkshire Council's approach to energy efficiency is a testament to the power of data-driven decisions and innovative solutions. Their success story is an inspiration for other councils aiming to achieve similar goals."





Looking ahead



East Riding of Yorkshire Council's energy journey is a powerful example of what’s possible when data, innovation, and strategic thinking come together. By focusing on demand reduction, efficiency, and smart deployment of renewables, the council has delivered measurable carbon and cost savings. Their success underscores the importance of long-term vision, internal capability, and dedication to revisiting and rethinking legacy projects.



Read East Riding or Yorkshire Council’s full interview









