Carbon emissions mapping has brought greater efficiency in all departments and functions. We have also noticed a higher level of staff engagement

TEAM Energy



TEAM Energy has released the results of its “Carbon Countdown: Progress Towards Net Zero” survey, capturing insights from over 100 UK organisations across sectors, sizes, and industries.



The findings reveal a surge in net zero commitments, a strong sense of motivation, and a cultural shift towards sustainability—despite ongoing financial and structural challenges.





Key positive outcomes:



49% of organisations have made a formal commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions, with 34% targeting 2030 and 26% aligning with the UK Government’s 2050 goal.



Corporate social responsibility and brand reputation are the leading drivers, cited by 56% and 53% of respondents, reflecting the growing importance of ethical and public perception in sustainability strategies.



Staff engagement is rising, especially among younger employees, with organisations reporting greater efficiency and enthusiasm for carbon reduction initiatives.



Financial support and training are seen as the most beneficial aids, with 73% seeking funding and 64% prioritising education to accelerate their net zero journey.







Leadership and net zero



While there is room for improvement, the survey results show that leadership is playing an increasingly important role in driving the net zero agenda. Nearly three-quarters of organisations report at least moderate or strong leadership involvement, indicating that many leadership teams are actively supporting sustainability efforts. This growing engagement from the top is helping to build momentum and foster a culture where climate action is becoming a shared priority across organisations.







Customer voices



As part of the survey respondents shared their optimism and commitment to sustainability:



“We have good intentions to do whatever we can to reduce our carbon footprint.”



“Carbon emissions mapping has brought greater efficiency in all departments and functions. We have also noticed a higher level of staff engagement, particularly among the younger generations.”



“Net zero is made even more attractive by seeing our competitors reducing and posting all net zero emissions on their social media and websites.”



“We have just started looking at this but want to make our company more energy efficient and reduce our usage.”







Diverse approach to decarbonisation



Across all sectors, energy efficiency improvements emerge as the leading strategy for reducing emissions, adopted by 79% of organisations. Close behind are waste and recycling initiatives at 76%, followed by renewable energy adoption at 59% and behaviour change programmes at 52%. Additional measures include fleet electrification, sustainable supply chain practices, and carbon offsetting—highlighting a diverse and practical approach to decarbonisation.







Sector highlights



• Government bodies are leading the way, with 45% targeting net zero by 2030 and 70% implementing strategies such as fleet electrification and energy efficiency upgrades.

• Charities and trusts show strong intent, with 60% aiming for net zero between 2030 and 2040, driven by leadership and community values.

• Education sector institutions are ambitious, with 40% setting a 2030 target, though many face challenges with heritage buildings and staff resources.



TEAMs “Carbon Countdown” survey paints a promising picture of the UK’s journey toward net zero—one marked by rising ambition and a growing culture of climate responsibility. While challenges remain, particularly around funding and infrastructure, organisations are demonstrating resilience, creativity, and a clear desire to lead by example. With strong leadership, engaged teams, and a diverse mix of strategies already in motion, the path to a low-carbon future is not only possible—it’s actively being built. TEAM Energy is proud to support this momentum and will continue to champion the insights, innovation, and action driving meaningful change across the UK.









