Renowned hypnotherapist and Hay House author Ailsa Frank today announces “Stop Hoarding and Declutter,” a three-track hypnotherapy program created to help people release emotional attachment to belongings, reduce overwhelm, and build calm, organised spaces—one simple step at a time. The new title is available to listen to in the Feel Amazing app, alongside Ailsa’s wider library. Ailsa's other hypnotherapy recordings



Tackling the emotional roots of clutter



Hoarding and chronic clutter are rarely “just about stuff.” They’re often driven by fear, guilt, and scarcity beliefs. This recording guides listeners to gently rewire unhelpful patterns, move from paralysis into action, and sustain tidy habits long-term—without willpower battles. Key benefits include: letting go of “just in case” thinking, easing anxiety around discarding items, creating mental and physical space, and building a fresh routine that lasts.



“Decluttering becomes easy when your inner world calms down. This recording helps quiet the ‘inner hoarder,’ so you feel safe letting go and free to enjoy a lighter home and life,” says Ailsa Frank.



What’s inside



Three guided tracks (approx. 26, 15, and 16 minutes) designed for bedtime or anytime relaxation.



Practical momentum: feel the motivation to sort one drawer, one shelf, one room—then keep going.



Support that fits busy lives: short, soothing sessions you can repeat for deeper change.



Listen in the Feel Amazing app



“Stop Hoarding and Declutter” is available to purchase for app listening, with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Listeners can also choose full membership access to the complete library (more than 60 titles) for broader support across sleep, stress, confidence, relationships, habit change, and more. (ailsafrank.com)



A one year subscription costs £45 (normally £60) and includes more than 60 titles.



Why this story matters now



Mental wellbeing angle: Clearing physical clutter often reduces stress and improves focus, sleep, and relationships—timely themes for lifestyle, health, and home editors.



At-home, affordable help: Hypnotherapy via app removes barriers to change; listeners can start privately, tonight.



Human interest: Case studies show people moving from overwhelm to action after a few weeks of gentle listening—transforming homes and morale.



About Ailsa Frank



Ailsa Frank is a British hypnotherapist, motivational speaker and Hay House author whose recordings and app have helped thousands create calmer, happier lives. She is a long-standing registered member of the National Guild of Hypnotists (USA) and the General Hypnotherapy Register (UK), and an Associate Member of the Royal Society of Medicine. Her work has featured widely across UK media.



About the Feel Amazing app



The Feel Amazing app delivers Ailsa’s hypnotherapy sessions in an easy, soothing format—short tracks, playlisting, and calming music options—covering sleep, stress, confidence, relationships, motivation, habit breaking and more. New listeners can try free titles inside the app.



