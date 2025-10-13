Patients are waiting shorter times for ambulances thanks to Staffordshire digital technology experts who are set to save the NHS more than £800,000 per year.



Urgent response times have been slashed by hours in areas covered by a new Robotic Process Automation solution developed by Staffordshire-based digital services consultancy M8 Solutions Ltd. (https://www.m8solutions.co.uk/)



Research by North Staffordshire-based M8 Solutions has identified that some 230 hours is due to be cut from ambulance waiting times each month.



The company led by founder and Managing Director Tracy Scriven, has reported continuous strong growth as they innovate in supporting the NHS with automation services.



The first UK health trust trialling this new automation covers 6.3 million people in its area.



Currently, the M8 Solutions team estimates a projected saving of at least £800,000 per year with further savings expected as the project expands.



Tracy said: “This must happen accurately, and securely, as it directly affects patient care. We can say so far that our work is currently on course to cut NHS costs by £800,000 but as we expand the service, this saving is set to significantly rise.”



“We are helping free up critical time in emergency settings. While confidentiality agreements prevent us from naming specific NHS Trusts, we can confidently say that our work is making a meaningful and significant difference for both staff and patients.



“M8 Solutions is a trusted digital technology partner to NHS organisations across the UK.



“Knowing our solutions are giving hours back to NHS staff, reducing errors, and improving service delivery to patients is what drives us. It’s digital technology making a tangible, positive difference for the people behind the care.”



M8 Solutions has delivered several important NHS projects to improve patient care this year.

“Working with the NHS isn’t just rewarding, it’s the reason we do what we do. Ambulance waiting times are reducing every day,” Tracy added.



“The work we do directly supports the people and systems that keep our healthcare services running.

In a testimonial for M8 Solutions collaboration, an NHS clinical applications product manager wrote: “The impact has been transformational. M8 Solutions has been instrumental in driving our strategy forward, bringing a wealth of experience, technical excellence, and an unwavering commitment to delivering results. M8 Solutions has been a trusted and innovative partner, and with their dedication, professionalism, and future-focused mindset, we are confident in continuing to expand automation across our organisation.”



Issued by Linda Aitchison at Nurture Media (07867 420803) for M8 Solutions Ltd. For more information, please contact Tracy Scriven on 07925051060 or Tracy@M8solutions.co.uk