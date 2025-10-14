For organisations looking to make practical, cost-effective progress on their net zero journey, it’s a valuable resource—and a smart place to begin.

TEAM Energy highlights the smart thermostat as a low-cost catalyst for carbon reduction



When it comes to cutting carbon in commercial buildings, the conversation often jumps straight to high-profile investments, such as solar panels, electric vehicle fleets, or large-scale building retrofits. These are important steps, but they can also be costly, complex, and slow to implement. What’s often missed is a more immediate opportunity: smarter control of heating systems.



In a recent blog, TEAM Energy invites organisations to reconsider how they manage one of the biggest energy consumers in their buildings, heating. The case they make is simple but compelling: smart thermostats, typically seen as consumer gadgets, are in fact a strategic tool for carbon reduction.





The numbers behind the opportunity



Heating accounts for a significant share of energy use in non-domestic buildings, according to the Energy Saving Trust it can be up to 49%. Yet many organisations still rely on outdated or manual heating controls, leaving substantial efficiency gains untapped. Smart thermostats offer a practical alternative. These systems learn how buildings are used, adapt to occupancy patterns, and automatically optimise heating schedules, delivering energy savings of 10–15% as standard. In older buildings or those with limited zoning, the potential for even greater savings is significant.





From insight to action



What makes this conversation especially timely is the shift from theory to implementation. TEAM Energy has developed a Smart Thermostat Savings Estimator to help organisations understand the tangible benefits of upgrading their heating controls. By entering basic information—such as building size, heating costs, and installation budget—users receive tailored estimates of potential savings, carbon reductions, and return on investment.



This isn’t about chasing the latest tech trend. It’s about making informed, data-driven decisions that align with broader sustainability goals. Smart thermostats offer a scalable way to reduce emissions, improve comfort, and demonstrate measurable progress—particularly for organisations developing or refining their carbon reduction strategies.





A strategic starting point



Impactful change doesn’t always require massive capital outlay. Sometimes, it starts with a thermostat—and a willingness to rethink the basics.



You can read the article and explore TEAM’s estimator. For organisations looking to make practical, cost-effective progress on their net zero journey, it’s a valuable resource—and a smart place to begin.













About TEAM



TEAM is an energy and sustainability consultancy. It helps organisations with large energy estates reduce consumption and carbon emissions to save money and meet commercial and compliance targets on their journey to net zero.

Founded in 1985, it has a long history of helping customers navigate changing definitions and certification standards. TEAM Energy is an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), with employees having a direct stake in its customers’ success.