November 11 marks the evening global commerce, AI, and enterprise excellence converge, complementing Web Summit Global Conference Week 2025 in Lisbon.



New York, October 14, 2025 — VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the sole Customers’ Choice commerce platform for two years by Gartner® and trusted by global brands including Colgate, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, announces that 22-time Grand Slam tennis champion and entrepreneur Rafael Nadal, will headline VTEX Connect Europe on November 11, 2025, at Pavilhão Carlos Lopes in Lisbon, Portugal.



Held alongside Web Summit 2025, the world’s largest technology gathering, VTEX Connect Europe on November 11 has become the premier evening for global digital commerce to unite. The event will bring together thousands from retail, manufacturing, and technology to uncover ways enterprise digital commerce and AI has transformed operations, customer experience, and growth strategy. This year’s event will also feature an in-depth conversation with Rafael Nadal, including how he is approaching his entrepreneurial ventures in an AI-driven world.



“Performance in sport comes from mastery and precision. At VTEX, we see that same clarity in how enterprises deploy AI to orchestrate multi-channel commerce operations with control, speed, and measurable results,” said Santiago Naranjo, Chief Revenue Officer at VTEX. “We’re bringing that same energy and innovation to VTEX Connect Europe this year, complementing Web Summit 2025 week in Lisbon, with exciting surprises and insights that will shape the future of enterprise commerce.”



Additional Highlights at VTEX Connect Europe, November 11:



- RedCloud to unveil its AI-native vision for transforming global trade operations.

- Manchester City FC and more special guests from top global brands and technology partners will highlight innovations shaping the next era of enterprise commerce.



View the full agenda and register: vtexconnect.vtex.com/live-lisbon



Event Details:



- Date: November 11, 2025

- Venue: Pavilhão Carlos Lopes, Lisbon, Portugal

- Time: 17:00–23:00 CEST

- Media inquiries: newsroom@vtex.com



ABOUT US: VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the backbone of AI-connected commerce, built for enterprises that adapt with precision and demand results in retail (B2C) and industrial manufacturing and distribution (B2B). VTEX’s unified commerce platform delivers omnichannel sales, intelligent order management, data pipelines, retail media, enterprise-grade security, and more. Each capability is designed to remove friction, connect global commerce operations, and accelerate growth. VTEX offers both composable and out-of-the-box solutions, powering over 2,400 brands, including Colgate, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool. Today, VTEX powers more than 3,400 active storefronts across 43 countries (fiscal year ended December 31, 2024). Learn more at vtex.com.