As organisations work hard to meet their net zero targets, many are investing in carbon offsetting and insetting strategies. However, without a clear understanding of the activities driving their emissions, these efforts risk becoming reactive rather than strategic.



TEAM Energy’s latest blog explores this challenge through an important lens: how measuring everyday operations, like travel, energy use, and digital infrastructure can unlock a smarter carbon reduction strategy and make way for action.



To enable organisations to measure their day-to-day operations is a new tool: TEAM’s Business Activity Carbon and Offset Calculator, which is designed to help organisations translate operational data into emissions and provides cost estimates for offsetting these emissions.



This calculator supports the growing demand for transparency and traceability in sustainability reporting. With frameworks like SECR and TCFD pushing for more granular data, and Scope 3 emissions accounting for over 70% of most organisations’ carbon footprint, the need for activity measurement has never been clearer.



Investors, regulators, and customers are no longer satisfied with lip service. They want proof of the work being done and this can only start with measuring the data.



The blog argues that understanding your organisations activity should be the starting point for any planned offsetting or insetting. That insight can inform everything from supplier engagement to sustainability initiatives when planning your formal carbon reduction strategy.



TEAM’s calculator offers a simple, accessible way to begin that journey and the blog goes further to explain how to connect the dots between operational insight and long-term climate impact.



Explore the full article and try the Business Activity Carbon and Offset Calculator.









About TEAM



TEAM is an energy and sustainability consultancy. It helps organisations with large energy estates reduce consumption and carbon emissions to save money and meet commercial and compliance targets on their journey to net zero.



Founded in 1985, it has a long history of helping customers navigate changing definitions and certification standards. TEAM Energy is an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), with employees having a direct stake in its customers’ success.