Hayward Wright has expanded into Birmingham City Centre, with the acquisition of Wharfside Accountancy Services

Midlands-based, full-service accountancy and advisory firm Hayward Wright has expanded into Birmingham City Centre, with the acquisition of Wharfside Accountancy Services.



The acquisition aligns with Hayward Wright’s strategic growth plans and responds to growing demand from clients and prospects seeking advisory and accountancy services in the city centre and across Greater Birmingham.



Founded in 2022 by Rob Carroll, Wharfside will retain its office on Bridge Street, with all clients transferring to Hayward Wright.



Carroll will remain in the business as Head of Operations and will join the Hayward Wright board, playing a key role in future acquisitions and supporting the firm’s ongoing expansion plans.



Alistair Hayward-Wright, managing director at Hayward Wright, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Rob and Wharfside to Hayward Wright Accountancy & Advisory. Birmingham is the economic heart of the Midlands, and we’ve been on the lookout for the right opportunity to establish a presence there. When we met Rob, we knew it was the right fit. What he’s established in just three years is incredibly impressive, and we know he’ll be a great addition to our team. This move not only aligns with our growth plans but gives us the platform to support ambitious businesses with accountancy and advisory services right across the city centre and the West Midlands.”



Rob Carroll, founder at Wharfside Accountancy, added: “We’re excited to become part of the Hayward Wright group. The main thing for me is what this move means for our clients - they'll still get the same personal service, just now backed by a broader team of specialists across advisory and accountancy, which can only be a good thing. We are looking forward to this next chapter and the opportunities for further growth across Birmingham and the wider region.”





Notes to editors:

Hayward Wright is a leading accountancy and advisory firm that works with owner-managed businesses and individuals across a range of sectors. They provide the full suite of accountancy and business advisory services from tax advice to strategy formulation, and payroll to company secretarial services. The firm operates across the Midlands region and beyond and takes a proactive, client-focused approach, priding itself on being about more than just numbers. You can find out more about Hayward Wright here:



www.haywardwright.co.uk