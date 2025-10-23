This showcase is a wonderful opportunity for our clients to experience the latest from Chopard in person

Rudell The Jewellers is delighted to announce a special showcase of Chopard’s latest novelties, available to view at the Birmingham New Street showroom between 15th and 26th October 2025. This exclusive presentation invites clients to discover the newest creations from the renowned Swiss Maison within the elegant surroundings of Rudells’ beautifully appointed Birmingham showroom.



Designed with warm lighting, plush interiors, and private consultation areas, the space invites visitors to explore exceptional pieces at their own pace. Throughout the Chopard showcase, clients can enjoy personal guidance from Rudells’ expert team, who are on hand to offer style advice, product knowledge, and insight behind each creation.



Among the standout pieces on display is the iconic Happy Diamonds collection, whose playful spirit has captivated collectors for decades. This year’s highlights include a delightful Happy Diamonds Ladybird design, where free-moving diamonds dance between sapphire crystals, celebrating Chopard’s imaginative approach to jewellery design.



For watch enthusiasts, the display features a curated selection of Chopard’s most sought-after timepieces. The Mille Miglia chronographs capture the excitement of racing, while the Happy Sport and Alpine Eagle collections astound with their contemporary design and attention to detail. Regardless of choice, each Chopard timepiece embodies over a century of Swiss precision.



Founded in 1860, Chopard remains one of the world’s most respected names in fine watchmaking and jewellery, admired for its dedication to ethical sourcing, and creative excellence. These values align perfectly with Rudell The Jewellers’ own philosophy — a shared passion for artistry, authenticity, and exceptional service that has defined Rudells for over 85 years.



“This showcase is a wonderful opportunity for our clients to experience the latest from Chopard in person,” says Jason Spencer, Showroom Manager at Rudell The Jewellers, Birmingham. “Guests can truly appreciate the detail and emotion behind each Chopard piece. Our team is always available to offer guidance and advice to help clients find something that perfectly reflects their personal style.”



Visitors are encouraged to attend between 15th and 26th October to experience this exclusive presentation of Chopard’s artistry. Whether seeking a new statement piece or a meaningful gift, Rudell The Jewellers’ Birmingham showroom provides an inspiring setting for exploration and conversation.



For more information or to book a private appointment, visit www.rudells.com or contact the Birmingham showroom directly.









