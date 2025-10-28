Cybersecurity partnership enables full SASE stack delivery through innovative subscription model for enterprise and public sector clients



London, October 28th, 2025 - Axians UK, a leading Technology Service Provider, has been awarded the prestigious Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) accreditation from Netskope, a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era. This elite recognition demonstrates Axians UK’s exceptional technical expertise and operational capabilities across Netskope's comprehensive security and networking stack.



Netskope provides one of the most credible and sought-after solutions in the cybersecurity marketplace, currently marked as a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrants for both Single-Vendor Secure Access Services Edge (SASE) and Security Service Edge (SSE), as well as the Forrester Wave Security Service Edge report. The company has refined its MSSP partner program over the past 18 months to identify and certify only the most capable service providers.



Full-service MSSP partner



The MSSP accreditation requires partners to demonstrate complete self-sufficiency and technical mastery of Netskope's solutions. Axians UK’s passing of these rigorous requirements, proves its ability to design, deploy, and operationally manage the full Netskope stack for enterprise and public sector organisations. This partnership represents a significant evolution from Axians UK's relationship with Netskope, elevating the collaboration to enable flexible delivery of its complete security solution.



"We're absolutely thrilled to achieve this accreditation – it's a testament to the extensive work our teams have undertaken behind the scenes," said Chris Gilmour, CTO of Axians UK. "This recognition enables us to optimise our managed services offerings and provide our customers with the financial flexibility they need through subscription-based procurement models. It acknowledges the growing enterprise preference for subscription services while validating our technical capabilities with one of the world's premier security vendors. What truly sets Axians apart, though, is our people - their deep expertise, collaborative spirit, and customer-first mindset are the driving force behind our continued success."



Flexible subscription models meet modern security demands



The SASE approach represents the next generation of network and security convergence, moving organisations away from legacy perimeter-based models toward comprehensive cloud-native solutions. This evolution is particularly critical as hybrid work environments have permanently shifted the security paradigm, requiring solutions that can secure users and data regardless of location while treating remote workers as seamlessly as those in traditional office environments.



“Axians UK has demonstrated exceptional technical expertise and a deep understanding of how to deliver secure, scalable solutions for modern enterprises,” said Stephen Mesguich, Senior Vice president for EMEA and LATAM at Netskope. “By achieving MSSP accreditation, Axians joins an extremely select group of partners capable of delivering the full Netskope SASE stack through innovative, flexible service models. Together, we’re enabling customers to accelerate their cloud transformation while maintaining the highest levels of both security and user experience.”



For enterprise and public sector organisations, this accreditation means access to world-class SASE solutions delivered through proven operational expertise, backed by one of the most credible vendors in the cybersecurity market. The subscription model approach provides the financial and operational flexibility demanded by modern organisations when ensuring comprehensive security coverage across hybrid work environments.



[Ends]



About Axians UK



Axians supports its customers — private-sector companies, public-sector entities, operators and service providers — in their infrastructures and digital solutions development.



To this end, Axians offers a comprehensive range of ICT solutions and services spanning business applications and data analytics, enterprise networks and digital workspaces, data centres and cloud services, telecommunications infrastructure and cybersecurity.



Axians’ specialised consulting, design, integration and service teams develop bespoke digital transformation solutions that contribute to successful business outcomes for its customers. Axians is a VINCI Energies brand. www.axians.co.uk



Revenues of €3.3 billion // 14,000 employees // 35 countries



About Netskope



Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, addresses the needs of both security and networking teams by providing optimized access and real-time, context-based security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Thousands of customers, including more than 30% of the Fortune 100, trust the Netskope One platform, its Zero Trust Engine, and its powerful NewEdge network to reduce risk and gain full visibility and control over cloud, AI, SaaS, web, and private applications providing security and accelerating performance without trade-offs.



Learn more at netskope.com, on LinkedIn, and Instagram.