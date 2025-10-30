A recent survey of UK SME’s* found that 84% of businesses thought that setting up the ability to accept card payments from customers wasn’t easy enough, 87% thought they weren’t getting value for money and astonishingly 72% hadn’t received any contact from their provider at all since setting up their service.

The 5.5 million UK SME’s make up 99% of the business population, employ 60% of the private sector work force and are responsible for 50% of private sector turnover at £2.8 trillion. Cash flow is their lifeblood and they are the lifeblood of the UK economy.

www.easyPayments.com is a new venture partnership between Stelios, the creator and owner of the easy family of brands and industry expert business partner New Payment Innovation which has launched in response to what it considers a raw deal for UK SME’s that deserve better. The provider, which offers card terminals, EPOS and online payments is working to disrupt the stagnant commercial approach of the market by removing the monthly rental cost of hardware and services – providing a card terminal for free alongside low cost, easy to understand transaction fees.

Stelios Haji-Ioannou, creator and owner of the easy family of brands including easyJet and easyHotel and many others commented “with easy we have a long history of permanently disrupting markets, creating low cost, high value, customer focused alternatives to the industry dinosaurs. Card payments have long been a market where SME’s get a bad deal, stuck in a cycle of poor service, frequent price increases and services never quite meeting the need of ambitious and growing businesses. It’s a sector that needs the kind of change easy can bring”.

Carl Churchill, CEO of New Payment Innovation and easyPayments.com said “easyPayments.com has been setup specifically to meet the demands of SME’s who deserve better and we’ve been incredibly excited by the initial feedback from our launch customers. A better product that’s easy to understand, better value for their business and better capability to help them grow. SME’s are often the soft option for many payment providers, the ones subjected to poor product, service and pricing – that’s what easyPayments.com is changing. As with all easy businesses, customers know that what they are buying represents great value”.

easyPayments.com is available in both the UK and Ireland and has ambitious plans to expand its services across Europe during 2026. More information can be found at www.easyPayments.com



About easyPayments.com



easyPayments.com is a provider of card terminals, EPOS and online payments to SME’s across the UK and Ireland. The provider gives customers transparency in its approach, taking away the complexity typically associated with these services as well as removing the usual rental cost associated with equipment and services offering it at no cost to the customer.



About easyGroup

easyGroup Ltd is the UK company owned by Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou which he uses for creating and owning the easy family of brands (see easy.com and easyHistory.info ). easyGroup donates the majority of its profits to the UK charity Stelios.foundation

* Survey conducted by Go Live Data on behalf of easyPayments business partner, New Payment Innovation.



