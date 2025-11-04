Marketing Leaders Face Mounting Pressures as Budgets Shrink and Responsibilities Expand



4 NOVEMBER 2025, LONDON, UK – Touchdown PR is today announcing the results of its CMO Survey 2025, conducted in association with Freeform Dynamics and Radma Research, which reveals B2B technology CMOs are under intensifying pressure to deliver stronger results with fewer resources. More than half (53%) report greater demands for ROI compared to pre-pandemic levels. At the same time, the scope of the role is expanding with 56% citing growing complexity, while 47% report an increase in responsibilities.



While core priorities such as market awareness (94%), lead generation (77%), and PR (76%) remain at the heart of the CMO remit, many are also expected to take on sales and channel enablement and to collaborate more closely with other business functions. The modern tech CMO is balancing a broader set of demands than ever before, often with limited time and resources.



AI is firmly on the agenda, with 79% of CMOs already using or piloting AI tools. Generative AI adoption is gaining momentum, with clear benefits in content creation, personalisation, and idea generation. Yet concerns persist as 49% worry about data quality and integrity, while over a third caution against losing the human touch. The findings highlight the importance of developing a defined AI strategy for marketing, informed by collaboration with data, security, and application specialists.



A longstanding debate continues over where to invest tightening budgets. While lead generation is the current priority, two-thirds predict that demand generation and lead generation will ultimately receive equal attention driven by ongoing economic uncertainty.



Measurement remains a sticking point. Nearly 70% of CMOs track sales qualified leads, and 64% monitor marketing qualified leads. But only 30% measure customer acquisition costs, and just half assess campaign-level ROI. This disconnect makes it difficult to link marketing investments directly to business impact. Brand metrics, tracked by only 38%, lag even further behind, often leaving brand-building efforts under-supported.



Time is the biggest obstacle, with 47% of CMOs saying they lack the capacity to fully analyse performance. However, technology challenges compound the issue, with decision-makers constrained by systems that fail to provide integrated, actionable insights. These roadblocks suggest that investment in analytics and reporting capabilities must match the focus placed on campaign execution.



In terms of customer engagement, traditional product collateral is losing ground to thought leadership and issues-based content. Direct engagement channels remain dominant, with 83% of CMOs ranking events such as roundtables and webinars as highly valuable or worthwhile, and 73% placing similar importance on thought leadership materials. The findings confirm that direct relationships and relevant communications continue to be central to B2B marketing success.



The survey underscores that there is no single model for today’s B2B technology CMO. The role must adapt to each company’s maturity, market position, and culture. What remains constant is the need for alignment between marketing and business priorities, rigorous measurement of outcomes, and clear, meaningful communication of marketing’s value to stakeholders.



Click here to download the CMO Survey 2025 Findings and read more.



