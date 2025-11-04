Ciphr, the go-to HR, payroll and benefits software provider for medium and large organisations in the UK, has appointed Karen Williams as its new chief revenue officer to drive commercial growth.



Before joining Ciphr, Williams was VP of group operations at IRIS Software Group. She will now work with her former IRIS boss Sion Lewis, at Ciphr, overseeing all revenue-generating operations, including new business, business development, revenue operations, and renewals.



Williams brings a wealth of experience in sales and operational leadership, and has a proven track record of accelerating growth and building high-performing teams in the technology sector. Contributing to high revenue growth during her 15 years at IRIS, she supported numerous acquisitions and integrations and worked in a number of senior leadership and executive positions. Her roles at IRIS included head of accountancy sales, interim MD of the accountancy division, and she acted as MD when the company first expanded into North America.



Sion Lewis, CEO of Ciphr, says: “I’m delighted to welcome Karen to Ciphr and my executive leadership team. I had the pleasure of working with her at IRIS for many years, and I’m looking forward to doing so again. She’s an exceptional leader, incredibly hard working, and a true team player. She has an impressive track record for building winning teams in sales and revenue and delivering the best customer experience.



“Chief revenue officer is a pivotal role in driving ongoing growth for the group. I’m confident that Karen’s strong commercial expertise and experience will be a real asset to Ciphr, as we look to capitalise on our market-leading proposition and continue to enhance and expand our product suite for UK businesses.”



Karen Williams, chief revenue officer at Ciphr, says: “I am thrilled to join Ciphr at such an exciting time in its growth journey. Fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation is at the heart of my leadership style, and I look forward to working with the talented team at Ciphr to drive innovation, expand our customer base, and deliver exceptional value to our clients. Together, we will further solidify Ciphr’s reputation as the HR, payroll and benefits software partner of choice for organisations across the UK.”



Over 1,400 organisations globally rely on Ciphr Group’s cutting-edge HR, payroll, learning, recruitment and benefits software and services. Among them are Bensons for Beds, Bunzl, Haygrove, Crisis UK, Social Care Wales, Action Against Hunger, Soho Theatre Company, Bluelight Commercial, Amaze Hotels, Coople, Prudential, Barnardo's, Greater London Authority, the Church of England, Newcastle University, University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, the Irish Universities Association, Evri, Michelin, INEOS, Shutterstock, Perfetti Van Melle, Allpay, Covéa Insurance, and Jonas.



Ciphr Group is a privately held company backed by ECI Partners and headquartered in Reading. Over 230 employees work across the group, which includes Ciphr and Avantus.



