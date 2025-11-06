A free white paper outlines challenges and solutions to leverage Generative AI effectively to revive legacy applications



Milan, 6th November 2025- Fincons Group, a leading international business consulting and system integrator firm, releases its free white paper, “Unlocking GenAI’s Potential for Application Modernization: Key Factors for Success”. This comprehensive paper explores how Generative AI is transforming the landscape of legacy application modernization, offering a breakthrough opportunity that reduces cost, time, risk, and complexity of migration projects.

Legacy systems built with COBOL, PL/SQL, old Java frameworks and other outdated technologies continue to be used to support critical business operations across industries. These systems, however, pose mounting challenges due to their increasing obsolescence, high running and maintenance costs, and to a lack of resources skilled on old technologies and with in-depth knowledge of the applications.

The development and the evolution of GenAI’s now offers unprecedent opportunities to completely transform code and architecture, dramatically lowering project costs and effort in comparison with traditional methods. But the right approach, skills and tools are fundamental to realize successful migration projects and obtain future-proof systems.

“Our experience has shown us that simply purchasing a commercial LLM license to translate code is not enough to successfully modernize applications. That’s why we decided to create and share this white paper — to help CIOs, technology leaders and transformation teams to approach these projects the right way and fully leverage all the benefits that Generative AI can offer,” said Giuliano Altamura, Group Chief Business Officer at Fincons Group.



Key Highlights:

• Analysis of the limitations and risks posed by legacy systems

• Comparison of traditional modernization approaches

• Exploration of GenAI's unique advantages in code transformation, architecture upgrades, and documentation

• Outline of challenges and posed by AI and how to overcome them

• The fundamental role of modernization engines to accelerate and orchestrate transformation

• A structured 4-phase methodology for successful GenAI-powered modernization



The white paper “Unlocking GenAI’s Potential for Application Modernization: Key Factors for Success” is now available free of charge and can be downloaded directly here : https://shorturl.at/VGzVQ.





About Fincons Group

Fincons Group is an international IT consultancy company that for over 40 years has been accompanying businesses in seizing the opportunities offered by digital change, offering cutting-edge solutions and technologies that anticipate the future. Fincons offers consultancy on IT strategies in various fields, as well as system integration services for international products, proprietary solutions and IT services in Smart-Shore to companies in the Energy & Utilities, Financial Services and Insurance, International Institutions, Manufacturing, Media, Public Administration and Transportation sectors. The Group today has 2500 professionals and various offices in Italy, Switzerland, UK, Germany, France, Belgium, United States and India.